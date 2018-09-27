Non-local BEACON official killed in Army ambush in Kupwara

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A non-local Beacon official was killed during an Army ambush at Kralpora area in frontier Kupwara district in north Kashmir on Thursday.
Reports said an ambush was laid by the Army troops at Sayedaan Pathra Kakva Gali of Kralpora area in the district during which a Beacon official, believed to be from outside state, was killed.
However, the personal details of the deceased are being ascertained.
This is the fourth killing in a day in Kashmir. Earlier, a civilian Mohammad Saleem Malik, 24, son of Mohammad Yaqoob Malik of Noorbagh area of Srinagar was killed during Cordon and Search Operation.
A militant and an Army man were also killed in a gunfight at Dooru village of Anantnag in South Kashmir.