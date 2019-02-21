Non-compliance: HC directs Com Secy Health, FSC to appear in person

Syed RukayaSrinagar, Feb 20:
High Court on Wednesday sought personal appearance of Commissioner Secretary Health, Commissioner Secretary ARI Trainings department and Food Safety Commissioner (FSC) before the court on next date of hearing for non-compliance of directions regarding the advertisement and selection of various posts.
Hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on food adulteration, the division bench of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Sanjeev Kumar repeated the previous directions which the government failed to implement from time to time.
Earlier, Court had directed the State to place the Action Taken Report before the Court within four weeks. “In case, no action is taken regarding the advertisement and selection, the Commissioner/Secretary to Government, Administrative, Reforms, Inspections, Trainings (ARI) and Commissioner of Food Safety shall be personally present before Court,” Court had directed.
The direction was passed after Court was informed by the respondents that a sum of over Rs. 18 crores has been spent in creating State of Art Public Laboratories in Srinagar and Jammu.
“The personnel who are to work in these laboratories and to use the utilized facilities are not available,” the State counsel had said.
The State counsel informed the Court that only some of the posts have been filled, whereas, most important posts which include lab technicians, instrumentation technicians for these laboratories are vacant.
The counsel further informed the Court that seven Mobile Food Testing Vans stand acquired from Gujarat after the expenditure of crores of rupees.
“These vans also remain unutilized as, other than drivers, no technicians are available to man or utilize these vans for any purpose,” counsel said.
In this connection, Court had directed that the status of the recruitment regarding the various posts created for manning laboratories as well as mobile vans, be disclosed on the affidavit.
It was also directed that if recruitment process has to be affected, the respondents shall disclose the timelines within which the same would be completed.
“We make it clear that in case the process of recruitment for any post is yet to commence, the respondents shall ensure that the necessary action towards issuance of the advertisement inviting applications is positively completed,” Court had remarked in the order.
Court was also informed that the recruitment process for the vacant posts could not be initiated for the reason that the matter regarding modification in the Recruitment Rules is pending with the ARI Trainings Department.
Court was also informed that the existing Recruitment Rules prescribe only promotion as the mode of recruitment, whereas, there are no existing officers in the feeding cadre who could be considered for promotion.
In this regard, Court had directed Commissioner/Secretary to Government of J&K, ARI, Training department to resolve the issue.