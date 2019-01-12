Non-availability of pediatricians takes toll on child care at JLNM hospital

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Jan 11:
The newborn babies are at high risk at JLNM Hospital, Rainawari due to lack of pediatricians while no child specialist remains available during night compelling people to take their children to private hospitals for treatment.
In the 150-bedded facility a pediatrician attends outpatient department during day time and during the night; no doctor remains available for the children affecting the child care services.
Two days ago, Riyaz Ahmad Dar, of Rainawari went to the hospital along with his ailing child but there was no pediatrician available forcing him to visit a private hospital.
“A doctor at the emergency told me there is no pediatrician available during night hours despite the fact that many women deliver babies at the facility with their babies remaining admitted for postnatal care,” he said.
Dar said the hospital receives poor patients and people can’t afford private treatment but the absence of pediatricians in the hospital leaves no option for them but to consult private doctors.
“I was shocked with the remarks of the doctor. I was helpless but had no other option but to go to a private doctor in the late evening and that was hectic,” he said.
The newborn babies at the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) cry for doctors during night hours taking a hit on child care services.
“A least there should be a doctor at NICU. Any child can develop any complication anytime and newborns are already susceptible to diseases,” said the resident.
Patients also alleged that the Live Function Test (LFT) test was not being done at one of the major health facilities causing inconvenience to patients and their attendants.
A visit to the facility revealed that although infrastructure and machinery is available, the shortage of staff including nurses and paramedics has crippled its functioning.
Medical Superintendent, JLNM hospital, Dr Zakir Hussain said they have one pediatrician who remains available during day time but no one remains present during the night.
“During night hours specialists are on call. We can’t put the lone doctor for night duty and it is not possible. We have taken up the issue with the directorate,” he said.
