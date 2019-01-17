Non- NC Govts weakened JK’s special status: Omar

‘From 1953 to 1974, 37 amendments were made to state constitution’
‘From 1953 to 1974, 37 amendments were made to state constitution’
Rising Kashmir NewsBeerwah, Jan 16:
The National Conference Vice President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah Wednesday said the State’s special status was tampered with whenever NC remains away from the power corridors of the state.
While addressing a gathering of party workers at a one day party convention in Beerwah constituency, Omar said non-NC governments in J&K have proved detrimental to the special status of state.
“The basic structure of the state was entirely obliterated by the opportunistic forces that got a field day because of our absence. From 1953 to 1974, 37 amendments were made to the state constitution making a pale shadow of what it used to be before 1953,” he said.
Omar said the very identity of J&K is facing an onslaught from all sides and the severity of the situation demands a strong mandated government of National Conference that would put up a strong front for safeguarding our special position.
“Prime Minister Narender Modi insulted late Mufti Sayeed in an open public platform. This would have impossible in a scenario if PDP had the numbers to run the government on its own. We have never seen such a thing happening in other states, where a sitting chief minister was publicly humiliated,” he said adding the primary reason for that was a fractured mandate compounded with the fact that other alliance partners are always bound by central whip of party, which severely affects the working and maneuverability of government.
Omar said the coalition governments in J&K have proved detrimental to state’s interests and that the need of the hour is to have a strong nucleus to carry forward the agenda of peace, development and reconciliation.”
He said NC was the only party with a clear road map to address internal and external dimensions of J&K.
Later, Omar visited many areas of the constituency amidst heavy snowfall.
He made stopovers at various places where people apprised him about the issues concerning the constituency. He gave them a patient hearing and promised all possible help.
Many other party leaders including Omar’s political adviser Tanvir Sadiq accompanied him.