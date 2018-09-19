Nomination notice for ULB polls issued in Poonch

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, September 18:
The notice for filing nomination for elections to Municipal council Poonch and Municipal Committee Surankote was issued on Tuesday, an official said.
He said that the Nomination forms can be received by the prospective candidates from their respective R.O Headquarters. Four R.O Headquarters have been established in Poonch and three in Surankote.
The RO headquarters for Wards 1,2,3 and 4 have been established at DFO Office, Poonch with Youg Raj Singh as Returning Officer (9419661137). For Wards 5,6,7,8 it is Government Veterinary Hospital, Poonch with Zaheer Ahmed Khan , AEE PMGSY Mendhar(9622102470) as R.O.
For Wards 9,10,11 and 12, RO HQ is at DIET, Poonch with Dr Ajay Sudan Chief Sheep Husbandry Officer Poonch(7006832173) as R.O and for Wards 13,14,15 and 16 RO HQ is Employment Exchange , Poonch with Returning Officer Riaz Ahmed, Principal HSS Sawjian(8803414391), the official added.
He said that similarly, in Surankote, Government Veterinary Hospital has been designated as R.O Headquarter for wards 1,2,3,4 with Returning Officer Mohammad Bashir, Principal HSS Gunthal (7780974206), for Wards 5,6,7,8 , BDO office, Surankote is RO Headquarter with Deepak Kapoor , Principal HSS Lathoong (7780927378/9469149224) and for Wards 9,10,11,12 the RO headquarter is Tehsil Complex, Surankote with Returning Officer Shfeeq Ahmed Mir PM DIC(9419658321).
One RO HQ is established at DEO office Poonch with Irfan Ali Shah VAS Mendhar (9419772047) as RO.
The Nodal officer appointed for implementation of MCC/District Security plan/Distribution, Collecting and Counting plan/ Management are ADDC Poonch, Abdul Hameed Sheikh(9797349666), ADC Poonch, Dr. Basharat Hussain(9419127007) and ASP Poonch, Anwar Ul Haq(9906430331) are Nodal Officers for.
ACR Poonch, Mohammad Bashir Lone(8899122959) is Nodal Officer for Law and Order/ Complaint Redressal. Chief Horticulture Officer Sunil Kumar(9419152628) and BDO Mandi Subash Chander(9596906328) are Nodal Officers for preparation of EVMs and Ballot papers for Pol, the official said.
He added that Dr Mumtaz Bhatti(9622109586), CMO, Poonch is Nodal Officer for medical & health facilities, Narinder Singh, DIO, NIC Poonch(9419172654) is Nodal Officer for SMS Monitoring, Communication Computerisation/Randomisation/Reporting.
Shamaun Shakir (9419654630), CPO Poonch, Rachpal Singh(9797584896), Principal HSS Boys, Mandi and Vijay Puri(9622875693), Principal HSS Chandak are Nodal Officers for Ballot Papers and Dummy Ballot Papers.
Mohammad Akram(9622138137), District Treasury Officer, Poonch is Nodal Officer for Expenditure Monitoring while HQ Assistant/ Functional Manager DIC Waheed Ahmed(7889563336) is Nodal Officer for Media and Communication, said the official