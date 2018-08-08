Nomads hold protest in Banihal, seek Guv’s intervention

Two inmates, police assaulted Talib in Samba police custody: Family
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Nomads today held a protest demonstration in Banihal area of Ramban district against assault of social worker and also key witness in Rasana rape case, Talib Hussain in Samba Police custody.
The protest was organized by the nomads at Municipal Park in Banihal where the protesters apprehended a conspiracy to silence the voice who highlighted the brutal rape and murder case of 8-year-old girl in Rasana (Kathua).
Amid shouting slogans, the protesters held a dharna in front of Tehsildar office in Banihal.
Meanwhile, All Tribal Coordination Committee (ATCC) District Unit Ramban condemned the alleged arrest and harassment of Choudhary Talib Hussain by some elements inside police station.
Addressing the media persons, district president ATCC Farooq Ahmed Choudhary said that although all the allegations on Talib Hussain are baseless but having full faith in the law of land we were hoping for justice.
He alleged that Talib Hussain was assaulted by inmates inside lock-up in presence of police persons which ATCC strongly condemned.
He appealed the Governor to intervene into the matter so that Talib Hussain get justice.
He demanded that outsiders should not be allowed to enter in the lockup premises adding that the family members should allow meeting Talib Hussain.
On the other, the family members of Talib Hussain alleged that he was allegedly interrogated by the police in custody. “He was allegedly assaulted badly by two inmates and then, police men also thrashed him in the custody, leading to skull injuries,” said the family members.
They said that his aunty had gone to meet Talib with other relatives yesterday, when they were heard noise from the lockup. When enquired, they said, they came to know that Talib was allegedly attacked by the inmates and then, police men who had to save him from their clutches also allegedly assaulted him.
As he was bleeding, they said, Talib was taken to the Samba hospital in police gypsy for treatment and thereafter, he was brought back.
“We have apprehensions about threat to his life because he is key witness in the Rasana rape-and-murder case,” said the family and accused police of compelling Talib not to give his statement before Pathankot Court.
When some lawyers including Advocate Mubeen went to meet him in the police lockup, an eyewitness quoting Talib said, “I am being tortured by the police.”
They alleged that family members are not allowed meet him in the lockup at Samba police station.