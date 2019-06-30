No yatra vehicle from Mughal road to be allowed: Admin

June 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The administration has decided that no vehicle carrying Amarnath Yatris shall be allowed to ply through Mughal road.

“It has been conveyed by the State Administration that no Yatra vehicle will be allowed to ply through Mughal road (outsider or local),” Deputy Commissioner Poonch Rahul Yadav confirmed to GNS.

The annual Amarnath yatra is set to begin next week amid tight security arrangements along the twin routes of Baltal and Pahalgam, for smooth conduct of the pilgrimage, officials said Friday.

The 40-day pilgrimage to the cave shrine will commence from both the routes from July 1, they said.

