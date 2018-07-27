Water shortage in various localities of Srinagar and other districts from north to south accompanied with the heat of the summer has made the life of the people miserable. Residents of Natipora area that receive the supply from Doodganga filter plant made allegations against the Public Health Engineering department on Wednesday for not resolving the problem of water shortage in the area. Similarly, in a letter addressed to PHE officials and published in this newspaper, residents of Rainawari Panditpora made similar allegations against PHE and R&B that had failed to coordinate on the matter of installing water pipelines in the area. Reports about acute shortage of water have been received from other parts of the city as well and also from several northern and southern districts of Kashmir including Handwara, Kupwara and Dooru. Inadequate supply of water in midsummer has become a serious concern. Even today people in many rural belts have to travel long distances to collect water. In rural areas National Rural Drinking Water Programme that was launched to bring more areas under regular supply via pipelines has not delivered as expected. The problem is not only restricted to the shortage observed in households, but in offices and earlier in schools, shortage of drinking water has discomforted thousands of people. Installation of pipelines in new residential colonies has been a challenge to the administration in general and the PHE in particular. While it is the job of the state administration to get rid of the civic problems faced by the people, the officials and authorities must understand the importance of addressing public grievances. The departments/divisions of Public Health Engineering have often been quoted as not attending to the problems of the people. On couple of occasions the officials have even assured residents that water tankers with continuous supply would be provided to the villages, but overall such assurances have not be enough to redress their grievances. With the shortage of water, people in many areas are forced to drink contaminated or polluted water that comes directly from streams and is not filtered. It has a direct effect on the health of the people, usually in the summer months when infectious diseases spread with the use of contaminated water. The administration must take stock of the situation and ensure that regular and adequate supply of water is received by the people in this hot and humid spell of the summer.