No value of human life in Kashmir: KEA

March 20, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf

Trade body supports strike call, condemns cold blooded murder of Awantipora youth

Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) on Tuesday said that “there is no value of human life in Kashmir—saying cold blooded exposes of Awantipora youth has exposed vulnerability of life in the restive region.

Meanwhile KEA has supported strike call extended by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) against the brutal custodial killing of Awantipora youth Rizwan Asadh Pandit.

Chairman of Kashmir Economic Alliance, Muhammad Yousuf Chapri and Vice-Chairman, Ajaz Ahmed Shahdhar said that “killing of a teacher in cold blood makes it amply clear that people in Kashmir are totally unsafe.”

Chapri said custodial killing in the civilized world implies that how human values have degraded. “State is sponsoring a system based on suppression, repression and oppression,” he said.

Vice-chairman said that the killing of Rizwan Asad Pandit in police custody is condemnable. It is a naked murder that has not justification. “The killers need to be punished without any delay,” he said.

While extending their support to the strike call forwarded by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) Chapri appealed people, mainly business community to observe a complete shutdown against this gruesome killing.

JRL has condemned the custodial killing of 28 year old teacher Rizwan Asad Pandith of Awantipora who was picked up the SOG and NIA few days ago and has been brutally killed in custody at SOG camp Cargo today.