No threat to Amarnath yatra, some channels peddling propaganda: JRL

June 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) Sunday urged pilgrims and tourists, preparing to visit the state for the Amarnath Yatra, not to believe in "false propaganda" and assured them of their safety.

They said people of the Valley will continue to retain and nourish the tradition of brotherhood and communal amity.

The JRL comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yaseen Malik said a few media channels were running a "smear campaign and propaganda" about the threat to the Amarnath Yatra and pilgrims in the Valley.

"Kashmiri people have never compromised on their tradition of hospitality, even in the toughest and trying times, and always played a friendly host, whether to a tourist or an Amarnath pilgrim who came to Kashmir," the JRL said in a statement here.

"There is no threat to Amarnath Yatris from Kashmiris as reported by some mischievous media outlets from their cosy studios in New Delhi and these pilgrims are very much safe in the Valley," it said. The separatists said the tourists and pilgrims visiting Kashmir can tell the "ground reality" and "expose" the sections of media who have adopted a "jingoistic approach" vis-a-vis Kashmir.

“ The fake news, twisting of facts and projecting villainous pictures of Kashmiri’s has been the modus operandi of these news channels and people of Kashmir and tourists have understood their ulterior motives and nobody is paying heed to their false reporting anymore,” the leadership said.The JRL said tourists and Amarnath pilgrims visiting Kashmir “can go places of their choice and tell the actual ground reality to rest of the people across India and also expose these sections of national media.|”

The leadership appealed to the pilgrims and tourists not to pay heed to the false propaganda stories being run by a few “Delhi-based” news channels and instead focus on their Kashmir sojourn without any fear and intimidation.