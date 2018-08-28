No tampering with Article 35-A will be tolerated: Mirwaiz

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 27:
Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Monday said the sharp reaction of people even on rumors about the Article 35-A should serve as an eye-opener for the government.
He said that the feeling of people with regard to Article 35-A is so strong that even misleading rumors that sections of Indian media spread generated such a spontaneous and sharp reaction from the masses.
Mirwaiz also said that no tampering and mischief with the law will be tolerated.
“The feeling of people with regard to state subject laws is so strong that even misleading rumors that sections of Indian media spread generated such spontaneous and sharp reaction from the masses, (that it) should be an eye opener for Govt! No tampering & mischief with the law will be tolerated,” Mirwaiz tweeted.