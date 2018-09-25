No talks with India without Kashmir: Pak minister

‘Postal stamp of Burhan reflects view that we consider him a freedom fighter’
AgenciesIslamabad, Sept 24:
Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry Monday said postal stamp of Burhan Wani reflects the view that Pakistan considers him a freedom fighter.
Chaudhry in his address to the Senate said that all Kashmiris killed in Kashmir are freedom fighters as they gave their lives while resisting “Indian aggression”.
The information minister said that Pakistan's heart beats and bleeds for Kashmiris. “India should review its oppressive policies and admit that Kashmir doesn't want to be affiliated with the state.”
Chaudhry said Pakistan won't be affected by the internal situation of India.
"We know appropriate response if India continues the same attitude," he said. "Entire nation is united for national security."
Chaudhry said Kashmir dispute is the prime contention between Pakistan and India, and there will be no dialogue without taking the issue into consideration.
The information minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision is to raise the living standards of people of South Asia living below the poverty line.