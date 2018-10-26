No talks with Hurriyat till they don’t keep Pak aside: Guv

‘Hurriyat doesn’t even go to the toilet without their permission’
‘Hurriyat doesn’t even go to the toilet without their permission’
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Oct 25:
Governor Satya Pal Malik Thursday ruled out talks with Hurriyat leaders till they don’t keep “Pakistan aside”.
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a tourism event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), the Governor said his job was to create a peaceful atmosphere in the Valley to facilitate talks between Government of India and all stakeholders.
Malik said after his appointment as Jammu Kashmir Governor, he had been able to meet only a few politicians till date.
“I haven't held talks with all stakeholders and so far I only met Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Muhammad Yusuf Tarigami,” he said.
The Governor said, “As far as Hurriyat is concerned, they don’t even go to the toilet without asking Pakistan, and so till the time they don’t keep Pakistan aside, no talks will be held with them.”
He said in the past few months, the violence in the Valley had seen a decline with less recruitment of militants.
“It is not because of me but it has been possible due to the willingness of people to see peace,” Malik said.
On the low voter turnout in the recently-concluded municipal polls, he said despite the militant threats followed by the boycott of political parties, “Ten thousand people came out in Srinagar to cast their vote.”
Without naming National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Governor appealed all political parties to participate in the upcoming panchayat polls to utilise funds for the welfare of people at the grass roots level.
Earlier, addressing a gathering, Malik said Kashmir problem started in Delhi many years ago and Kashmiris could not be blamed for the ongoing unrest in the Valley.
However, he said the incumbent government at New Delhi wants the welfare of the people in Kashmir and were taking every step to bring peace and prosperity in the State.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday also said Government of India was ready to hold talks with anyone including Pakistan, “but terror and dialogue can never go together”.