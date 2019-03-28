No 'sufficient evidence' linking Pak elements with Pulwama attack: Pak FO

March 28, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Pakistan has said there was no "sufficient" evidence to link the elements based in the country with the 14 February Pulwama Fidayeen attack that left 40 paramilitary CRPF men dead, a media report said on Thursday.

Pakistan Foreign Office on Wednesday formally conveyed to Indian high commissioner in Islamabad, Ajay Bisaria the message that the initial information shared by India regarding the alleged involvement of Pakistan-based elements in the Pulwama attack could not substantiate the imputation, reported Dawn.

However, Pakistan has offered and offered to examine any fresh proof whenever it is available.

Quoting a source, Dawn reported “All information provided by India was checked and no link with the Pulwama attack could be established."

“We remain ready to investigate and take action if there is any fresh evidence," it said.

On Feb 27 India had given to Pakistan a dossier containing information in support of its allegation that the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), a group operating from Pakistani, was involved in the 14 February Pulwama attack.

The dossier contained few telephone numbers and WhatsApp IDs, the report said. "Our investigation could not link those numbers to the Pulwama attack,” the source said, adding that the WhatsApp IDs had been sent to the US-based parent company, but no response had been received yet.

Quoting a source, the Dawn report said Pakistan was committed to offer full cooperation and collaboration, but "cannot punish anyone without evidence."

“Pakistan has acted with a high sense of responsibility and extended full cooperation,” stated the FO release.

Stating that in the interest of regional peace and security, the Pak Foreign Office has sought further information / evidence from India to take the process forward.

Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan had offered cooperation in the investigation if credible evidence were provided by India.

