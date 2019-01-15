No substitute to democracy: Farooq

‘People are yearning for development, peace’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 14:
The National Conference president and MP Farooq Abdullah on Monday said there was no substitute to democracy and people in the State are yearning for development and peace.
“There is no substitute to democracy and in a democracy each life matters. “People in the State are yearning for development and peace. I am sure that with Omar Abdullah in vanguard of the government, the state will be bequeathed with much needed peace and stability,” Farooq said after meeting party delegations from Bijbehara, Gandarbal, Bandipura, Pulwama, Tangmarg, Chanpura, Sonwar at party headquarters, here.
On the occasion, ex-DIG Mushtaq Sadiq and singer Waheed Jeelani joined the party.
Farooq said to protect and safeguard the interests of the state and its people form the core of the NC.
He impressed on party workers to strengthen the efforts of Omar to take out the state from communalist forces, human rights violations and development deficit.
“There is no higher calling than serving people and that the party with active participation of people will ensure speedy development of the state,” Farooq said.
He, however, said without peace all other dreams vanish and are reduced to ashes. “Our prime motto is to embalm the bruised people of ours. The road ahead is not trouble-free, however, with sincerity of heart and commitment towards people, we can make a difference”.
Farooq said the sectors like healthcare, infrastructure up-gradation, improvisation of agriculture and education narrate a tale of calamitous neglect.
“The need of the hour is to have a government that responds to the necessities of people and give stimulus to every vital sector of state,” he said adding a strong mandated government led by Omar would work towards providing safe spaces to youth to pursue their career besides ushering the state with inclusive development.
NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Nasir Aslam Wani, Muhammad Ramzan Choudharay, Shameema Fidous, Irfan Shah, Pir Afaq, Agha Hassan Mahmud, Ali Muhamad Dar, Peer Muhammad Husain, Mushtaq Guroo were also present on the occasion.