‘No space holder’ in Sangarmall Shopping Complex has lease agreement

June 29, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Major defaulters owe Rs 15.5 Cr to Government, reveals RTI reply

Even after nine years, no lease agreement has been executed and registered by the individuals or business owners in much hyped Sangarmall Shopping Complex, Srinagar. On the contrary the space holders owe a whopping amount of Rs 15.5 crores to the Government on the account of total outstanding premium interest against them.

According to the official documents, a premium of the amount of Rs 11.45 crore (Rs 1145 99 542) was generated by the government on the account of goodwill (Nazrana) and license fee received from Sangarmall Complex from the date of its inauguration till 31-12-2018.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 37,88,970 was also generated from the rent charges till 31-12-2018.

This information was revealed by the Public Information Officer (PIO) of Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) in a reply to Right to Information (RTI) application filed by RTI activist, M M Shuja.

Replying to the queries of the RTI applicant regarding the details of individuals, businesses and establishments with whom the lease agreement was executed and registered so far, the PIO has replied as “None”. The PIO has also mentioned that the Sangarmall Shopping Complex, M.A Road Srinagar was completed and inaugurated on June 06, 2010.

According to RTI reply, the statement showing the list of defaulters with total outstanding premium interest as on 31-05-2018 is Rs 15,49,79,987.

Apart from the outstanding premium, space holders even owe a lakhs of rupees on the account of the monthly rent to their spaces and shops.

The PIO has stated that in the complex, 23 business houses and establishments are the major defaulters in payment of rent and goodwill.

The defaulters of Sangarmall Shopping Complex on the account of total outstanding premium include the incumbent Deputy Mayor, Srinagar Sheikh Muhammad Imran and Sheikh Faroz Ahmad—the owner of Al-Khudam holding shops CB-01-02 and 304/309 respectively.

According to the RTI reply, out of a total premium of Rs 1,04,71,025, Sheikh Imran has deposited Rs 51,27,989 and the outstanding premium is Rs 44,81,898. However after the delay, the interest as on 31-05-2018 for Rs 35,35,781 was incorporated and the total outstanding premium against him as on 31-05-2018 was Rs 8,017,679.

Abdur Rashid Chalak, Rafiq Ahmad Beigh, Muzaffar Ahmad Bhat, Manzoor Ahmad Hagro, Muhammad Amin Pala, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, Sheikh Mushtaq Ahmad (Kehwa Food), Omer Javid Bhat, Kash-Ind-Agro and several others are also defaulters in payment of rent and goodwill.

According to the official documents, the space in Sangarmall Shopping Complex has been allotted to 125 individuals and establishments.