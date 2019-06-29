About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 29, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

‘No space holder’ in Sangarmall Shopping Complex has lease agreement

Major defaulters owe Rs 15.5 Cr to Government, reveals RTI reply

 Even after nine years, no lease agreement has been executed and registered by the individuals or business owners in much hyped Sangarmall Shopping Complex, Srinagar. On the contrary the space holders owe a whopping amount of Rs 15.5 crores to the Government on the account of total outstanding premium interest against them.
According to the official documents, a premium of the amount of Rs 11.45 crore (Rs 1145 99 542) was generated by the government on the account of goodwill (Nazrana) and license fee received from Sangarmall Complex from the date of its inauguration till 31-12-2018.
Similarly, an amount of Rs 37,88,970 was also generated from the rent charges till 31-12-2018.
This information was revealed by the Public Information Officer (PIO) of Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) in a reply to Right to Information (RTI) application filed by RTI activist, M M Shuja.
Replying to the queries of the RTI applicant regarding the details of individuals, businesses and establishments with whom the lease agreement was executed and registered so far, the PIO has replied as “None”. The PIO has also mentioned that the Sangarmall Shopping Complex, M.A Road Srinagar was completed and inaugurated on June 06, 2010.
According to RTI reply, the statement showing the list of defaulters with total outstanding premium interest as on 31-05-2018 is Rs 15,49,79,987.
Apart from the outstanding premium, space holders even owe a lakhs of rupees on the account of the monthly rent to their spaces and shops.
The PIO has stated that in the complex, 23 business houses and establishments are the major defaulters in payment of rent and goodwill.
The defaulters of Sangarmall Shopping Complex on the account of total outstanding premium include the incumbent Deputy Mayor, Srinagar Sheikh Muhammad Imran and Sheikh Faroz Ahmad—the owner of Al-Khudam holding shops CB-01-02 and 304/309 respectively.
According to the RTI reply, out of a total premium of Rs 1,04,71,025, Sheikh Imran has deposited Rs 51,27,989 and the outstanding premium is Rs 44,81,898. However after the delay, the interest as on 31-05-2018 for Rs 35,35,781 was incorporated and the total outstanding premium against him as on 31-05-2018 was Rs 8,017,679.
Abdur Rashid Chalak, Rafiq Ahmad Beigh, Muzaffar Ahmad Bhat, Manzoor Ahmad Hagro, Muhammad Amin Pala, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, Sheikh Mushtaq Ahmad (Kehwa Food), Omer Javid Bhat, Kash-Ind-Agro and several others are also defaulters in payment of rent and goodwill.
According to the official documents, the space in Sangarmall Shopping Complex has been allotted to 125 individuals and establishments.

 

Latest News

Anti-tobacco warning must in films, TV shows when their use is shown: ...

Anti-tobacco warning must in films, TV shows when their use is shown: ...

Jun 28 | Agencies
Absconding rape accused held in Rajouri

Absconding rape accused held in Rajouri

Jun 28 | Agencies
Budgam gunfight: Slain militant identified

Budgam gunfight: Slain militant identified

Jun 28 | Rising Kashmir News
Average of nearly 1 migrant child death daily since 2014: UN

Average of nearly 1 migrant child death daily since 2014: UN

Jun 28 | Agencies

'Results of Class 10th, Ann (Pvt), Bi-Ann 2018-19 of Machil, Keran, Ka ...

Jun 28 | Rising Kashmir News
Elected govt in J&K in "nation

Elected govt in J&K in "nation's" interest: Tewari

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Militancy in its last phase in Kashmir: Jitendra Singh

Militancy in its last phase in Kashmir: Jitendra Singh

Jun 28 | Agencies
Police arrest bootlegger in Kangan Ganderbal

Police arrest bootlegger in Kangan Ganderbal

Jun 28 | Umar Raina
Woman should decide whether she’s comfortable in bikini or burkini: Me ...

Woman should decide whether she’s comfortable in bikini or burkini: Me ...

Jun 28 | Agencies
India test fires indigenously developed nuclear-capable missile Prithv ...

India test fires indigenously developed nuclear-capable missile Prithv ...

Jun 28 | RK Web News
Saudi raises India

Saudi raises India's Haj quota by 30000

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Shah moves resolution to extend Prez rule in JK for 6 months

Shah moves resolution to extend Prez rule in JK for 6 months

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Mughal road accident: DC Poonch directs educational institutions to se ...

Mughal road accident: DC Poonch directs educational institutions to se ...

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
Budgam gunfight: Man sustains bullet injuries, hospitalised

Budgam gunfight: Man sustains bullet injuries, hospitalised

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
Forces launch CASO in Sopore

Forces launch CASO in Sopore's Harwan

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
ACB registers case after unearthing Rs 177-crore loan fraud in J&K Ban ...

ACB registers case after unearthing Rs 177-crore loan fraud in J&K Ban ...

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Modi, Trump hold talks; discuss trade, defence, 5G

Modi, Trump hold talks; discuss trade, defence, 5G

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Militant killed in gunfight in Budgam village

Militant killed in gunfight in Budgam village

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight rages in Budgam village

Gunfight rages in Budgam village

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
New approach needed to eliminate violence against women: UN rights

New approach needed to eliminate violence against women: UN rights' ex ...

Jun 28 | Agencies
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 29, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

‘No space holder’ in Sangarmall Shopping Complex has lease agreement

Major defaulters owe Rs 15.5 Cr to Government, reveals RTI reply

              

 Even after nine years, no lease agreement has been executed and registered by the individuals or business owners in much hyped Sangarmall Shopping Complex, Srinagar. On the contrary the space holders owe a whopping amount of Rs 15.5 crores to the Government on the account of total outstanding premium interest against them.
According to the official documents, a premium of the amount of Rs 11.45 crore (Rs 1145 99 542) was generated by the government on the account of goodwill (Nazrana) and license fee received from Sangarmall Complex from the date of its inauguration till 31-12-2018.
Similarly, an amount of Rs 37,88,970 was also generated from the rent charges till 31-12-2018.
This information was revealed by the Public Information Officer (PIO) of Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) in a reply to Right to Information (RTI) application filed by RTI activist, M M Shuja.
Replying to the queries of the RTI applicant regarding the details of individuals, businesses and establishments with whom the lease agreement was executed and registered so far, the PIO has replied as “None”. The PIO has also mentioned that the Sangarmall Shopping Complex, M.A Road Srinagar was completed and inaugurated on June 06, 2010.
According to RTI reply, the statement showing the list of defaulters with total outstanding premium interest as on 31-05-2018 is Rs 15,49,79,987.
Apart from the outstanding premium, space holders even owe a lakhs of rupees on the account of the monthly rent to their spaces and shops.
The PIO has stated that in the complex, 23 business houses and establishments are the major defaulters in payment of rent and goodwill.
The defaulters of Sangarmall Shopping Complex on the account of total outstanding premium include the incumbent Deputy Mayor, Srinagar Sheikh Muhammad Imran and Sheikh Faroz Ahmad—the owner of Al-Khudam holding shops CB-01-02 and 304/309 respectively.
According to the RTI reply, out of a total premium of Rs 1,04,71,025, Sheikh Imran has deposited Rs 51,27,989 and the outstanding premium is Rs 44,81,898. However after the delay, the interest as on 31-05-2018 for Rs 35,35,781 was incorporated and the total outstanding premium against him as on 31-05-2018 was Rs 8,017,679.
Abdur Rashid Chalak, Rafiq Ahmad Beigh, Muzaffar Ahmad Bhat, Manzoor Ahmad Hagro, Muhammad Amin Pala, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, Sheikh Mushtaq Ahmad (Kehwa Food), Omer Javid Bhat, Kash-Ind-Agro and several others are also defaulters in payment of rent and goodwill.
According to the official documents, the space in Sangarmall Shopping Complex has been allotted to 125 individuals and establishments.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;