About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 14, 2019 |

'No Smoking' rally flagged-off at Baramulla

 Deputy Commissioner Dr G N Itoo in presence of SSP Abdul Quyoom Mir today flagged off 'No Smoking' rally here in which various students and civil society members participated.
The rally organized jointly by Education department, Youth Services and Sports and NYK started from DC office and passed through different markets, roads and places of public importance.
The rally aimed at sensitizing people about the hazards of smoking on human health. The participants chanted anti-smoking slogans while holding banners, placards displaying hazardous effects of smoking on social and mental health of people.

 

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 14, 2019 |

'No Smoking' rally flagged-off at Baramulla

              

 Deputy Commissioner Dr G N Itoo in presence of SSP Abdul Quyoom Mir today flagged off 'No Smoking' rally here in which various students and civil society members participated.
The rally organized jointly by Education department, Youth Services and Sports and NYK started from DC office and passed through different markets, roads and places of public importance.
The rally aimed at sensitizing people about the hazards of smoking on human health. The participants chanted anti-smoking slogans while holding banners, placards displaying hazardous effects of smoking on social and mental health of people.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;