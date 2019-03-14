'No Smoking' rally flagged-off at Baramulla

March 14, 2019 |

Deputy Commissioner Dr G N Itoo in presence of SSP Abdul Quyoom Mir today flagged off 'No Smoking' rally here in which various students and civil society members participated.

The rally organized jointly by Education department, Youth Services and Sports and NYK started from DC office and passed through different markets, roads and places of public importance.

The rally aimed at sensitizing people about the hazards of smoking on human health. The participants chanted anti-smoking slogans while holding banners, placards displaying hazardous effects of smoking on social and mental health of people.