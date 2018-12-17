No shutdown tomorrow: JRL

Junaid KathjuSrinagar
Joint Resistance Leadership on Monday said that there will be no shutdown tomorrow.
"There will be no shutdown on Tuesday in Kashmir," JRL spokesperson told Rising Kashmir.
The JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik had called for three-day strike and protest against the killing of seven civilians by forces in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday.
JRL had also called for a march to Badam Bagh Army cantonment on Monday (December 17) which was foiled by police.
“To mourn the killings and register their strong protest against this cruelty and barbarity, people would observe three day shutdown from today (Saturday),” JRL had said.