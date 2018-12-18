No shutdown today: JRL

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 17:
There will be no shutdown on Tuesday in Kashmir, a spokesman person of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) said.
The JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik had called for three-day shutdown and protest against the killing of seven civilians by the government forces in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday.
JRL spokesman also urged people to offer GiabanaNamaz-e-Jinazah on Tuesday after Dhurprayers for Pulwama Martyrs and asked people to visit to the homes of the Pulwama martyrs and show solidarity with their families.
JRL had also called for a march to BadamBagh Army cantonment on Monday.
The three day shutdown culminated on Monday.