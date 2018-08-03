No shikara ride on Aug 6

Houseboat Owners Association extends support to strike called by Shikara owners
Mir BaseeratSrinagar:
In view of hearing of the Article 35-A which gives Jammu and Kashmir a special status, JK Taxi Shikara Owners Association and JK Shikara Workers Union has called for complete closure of all the Shikara Ghats on Monday, August 6.
“We are the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir and it’s our right to protest against the attempt to abrogate Article 35-A,” reads the notification of the association circulated to all the Ghats on Dal Lake.
It further appeals all the Shikara Ghat owners to keep their Ghats closed on August 6. “We appeal all the Shikara Walas to cooperate with us.”
Former President Houseboats Owners Association Ghulam Rasool Siah extended its supports to the strike call given by the Shikara Owners Association.
He said that they are ready to bear the losses.
“We will completely support the strike call by shikara owners.”
