No scope for malpractice in recruitment: KVIB VC

‘Dy Speaker’s son, Minister Akhtar’s relative failed to make it to selection list’
SYED AMJAD SHAHJammu, Feb 27:
Accusing previous governments of backdoor appointments, Vice-Chairman, J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) Peerzada Mansoor Hussain Tuesday claimed that recruitments for 20 vacant posts in KVIB were conducted in fair and transparent manner.
“The allegations against KVIB are baseless because the recruitment was not conducted by the department. Instead it was outsourced and the Law Secretary was the chairman. He constituted board for interviews for selection of candidates though written tests,” Mansoor said.
It was his first reaction after uproar over appointment of Aroot Madni, who is son of PDP vice president Sartaj Madni and cousin of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, as executive officer in KVIB.
Mansoor said for first time in J&K’s history, the recruitments were held in a transparent manner.
“There was no role of KVIB in the recruitment process. We did not conduct the selection process. It was tasked to another department’s head i.e. Law Secretary, who as Controller of Board had outsourced it to a very transparent organization which conducts recruitments of Jammu and Kashmir Police,” he said.
Mansoor said they did not receive any complaint regarding the recruitment process. “It is being politicized.”
He said the recruitment process was not influenced.
“Deputy Speaker Nazir Gurazi’s son had also applied like my own nephew but both failed to make in the final selection process. Similarly, Works Minister Naeem Akhtar’s relative also failed to get selected as publicity officer. It shows how impartially the recruitment process was conducted,” he said.
Mansoor said a poor girl from Leh, who is daughter of a PDD lineman, and a journalist from Jammu Pradeep Bali got selected.
“Pradeep has been selected on two posts and he figures at No 1 in the list. They were common people,” he said.
Rejecting allegations of malpractice, he accused previous governments of backdoor appointments in KVIB.
“Such was the situation that no appointment was made from front door. The candidates were appointed through backdoor,” he said.
On refusal of Aroot Madni to join the post, Mansoor said, “I have not received any such letter informing KVIB that he has denied joining the job for which he has been selected.”
He said Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has taken cognizance of social media allegations and directed Chief Secretary B B Vyas to conduct the probe into the allegations.
“Probe is being conducted by the Chief Secretary. The allegations have no base. Those pointing fingers towards us had made large number of postings in KVIB and Legislative Assembly. Many employees working under me in KVIB were appointed by the NC. We will not play any politics on this,” he added.
