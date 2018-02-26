AgenciesNew Delhi
CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2018: No school can hold the admit cards, strict warning released by CBSE to schools
CBSE Board exam 2018 scheduled to begin from 5 March and all the students are busy in preparing for their board exams. Just before the commencement of the examination, CBSE has issued strict guidelines to the schools on the issuance of admit cards. The notification was released on 23 February.
CBSE has warned the schools that they can't hold any students admit card. This announcement was made by the Board after getting the several reports that some schools not issuing the admit cards to the students who didn't perform well in their pre-board examinations. It also notified to Board that some schools also charging for issuing the admit cards.
Becuase of these activities by schools, Board has ordered the schools to strictly comply with the rules outlaid by the Board.
