No sanitation, washrooms, electricity at Parimpora bus terminal

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Aug 31:
Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has failed to clear piles of garbage from inside the Parimpora Bus Stand on the City outskirts thereby turning it into a dumping site.
Commuters at Parimpora have been expressing resentment over the presence of garbage and lack of basic facilities inside the newly constructed bus terminal, and accuse the government of neglecting them.
Nazim Hamza, a bus driver outside the bus stand said it is the failure of SMC that they don’t conduct sanitation drives on daily basis here. “For the last six months, SMC has not conducted any sanitation drive here,” Hamza said.
“There is only one washroom for hundreds of people inside the bus stand, exposing the Swach Bharat Mission (SBM) of the government,” he said.
Hamza said heaps of garbage are lying unattended in the bus stand and foul smell emanating from it is becoming the breeding ground for many diseases, causing health problems for pedestrians as well as the local people.
Solid waste including plastic bags, polythene and vegetable waste can be spotted at every corner of the site.
Zubair Ahmad, a cab driver said, “Dogs can be seen in every nook and corner of the terminal searching for food items in the heaps of garbage.” It has posed a threat among passengers in reaching their destinations, he said.
He said they made repeated attempts to raise the matter but the concerned authorities only made fake promises and nothing changed on the ground.
Local bus drivers accused SMC of turning a blind eye towards their issues.
According to them, during evening vendors, shopkeepers throw the daily waste inside the bus stand and nobody takes any action against them.
Chairman Western Bus Service Parimpora, Mushtaq Ahmad Lissa accused the government of deliberately denying them adequate facilities at the bus stand.
“All promises which were made by government in 2017, when we shifted from Batamaloo bus stand to here has proved fake,” he said.
“We have been denied all basic facilities. There are no public washrooms and no electricity. Heaps of garbage are present in every corner of the bus stand,” Lissa said adding the government deliberately ruined its bus industry in Kashmir.
Last year, Srinagar was ranked 241st in the list of cleanest cities in India after a countrywide survey was conducted by the Central government.
Chief Sanitation Officer, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Mohammad Akber Sofi said they will clear all the garbage from the bus stand within two days.
“We will begin a fresh sanitation drive,” Akber added.
