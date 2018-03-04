No rethinking on AFSPA : Sitharaman

‘Troops retaliating to Pak actions along LoC proportionately’
PTINew Delhi, March 3:
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Saturday said there would be no rethinking on AFSPA in Jammu and Kashmir and claimed that army was retaliating to Pakistan action along the Line of Control (LoC) proportionately.
Sitharaman said there was no rethinking as of now on the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), which has been in force in Jammu and Kashmir and several insurgency-hit states in the Northeast.
The act gives the forces special rights and immunity in carrying out various operations in disturbed areas. There has been a long-standing demand from various quarters in J-K and the Northeast to withdraw it.
In January, Army Chief Bipin Rawat had also said that time has not come to rethink on AFSPA.
"We have never been strong in applying the force the way it could be applied (under AFSPA). We are very concerned about human rights. We are absolutely concerned about collateral damage," he had said.
On the situation along the LoC, she said, "We are able to contain infiltration to a large extent. We are also able to retaliate proportionately (to Pakistani actions)."
She said forces are "eliminating" the infiltrators at the LoC before they could sneak into the Indian side.
“It won’t be right to say that no one manages to infiltrate,” she said.
The LoC has remained volatile since last year.
According to official figures, 860 incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops were reported in 2017 as against 221 the year before.
Six Army personnel and a civilian were killed in an attack on the Sunjuwan military station in Jammu on February 10. The attack on the camp had come days after four Army men were killed in Pakistani firing in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. After the Sunjuwan attack, Sitharaman had said that Pakistan would pay for the misadventure.
