No restrictions today: DGP

‘Arrangements made for peaceful conduct of polls’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 07:
Director General Police Dilbagh Singh Sunday said all arrangements were in place to ensure free, fair, transparent and peaceful conduct of the first phase of municipal polls across Jammu Kashmir on Monday.
He said restrictions would not be imposed anywhere in Kashmir.
Singh said the government forces comprising Police and paramilitary forces had been deployed in strength across the State particularly in parts of Kashmir scheduled to go for polls on Monday.
“Restrictions will not be imposed in any part of Kashmir valley,” he said.
Calling upon people to come out to vote without any fear, the DGP said, “People fight for rights but in Kashmir people are granted opportunities to exercise their right to franchise without fighting for it.”
He urged people to come out without any fear to cast their votes.
Meanwhile, in different parts of Srinagar and towns of Kashmir valley, particularly the areas scheduled to go to polls on Monday, frisking of commuters and checking of vehicles has been intensified. KNS