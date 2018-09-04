No respite from traffic jam on Nowgam-Pantha Chowk-Sonwar stretch

Despite road widening, traffic police not able to streamline movement of vehicles
Zenaira Bakhsh/Gafira Qadir/ AniqaSrinagar, Sep 03:
There seems to be no letup in the traffic congestion on Pantha Chowk-Sonwar and Nowgam-Pantha Chowk stretch of Srinagar-Jammu highway where commuters remain stranded for hours every day.
Despite road widening and removal of main bottlenecks from both the stretches the traffic situation has not improved much and the concerned authorities seem to be sleeping over the issue with no action being taken. The situation has left people raging but all in vain.
Even after continuous complaints regarding the matter, people say, the traffic police turn a deaf ear and commuters suffer almost every day, especially in the morning and evening hours.
“I have been witnessing this traffic mess since last 18 years now. There hasn’t been any positive change in the situation since past many years. Even after complaining, to not only traffic officials but also to the ministers, no one even tried to fix it,” said Tahir Ahmed, a local shopkeeper.
He further added that there are three major reasons for this traffic chaos, presence of Delhi Public School (DPS) Srinagar, Army Convoys and shifting of bus yard. The traffic jam in this area lasts for around 2-3 hours every day at different points on the two stretches. In addition, the roaming cabs (sumo, tavera) and mini buses stop at will and this adds to the menace.
“When the main roads are jammed, the drivers prefer to pass through residential colonies, thus causing problems for the residents. The school timing for DPS is the most chaotic time of the day for traffic because traffic police doesn’t handle the crossing of vehicles in a professional manner. The Pantha Chowk junction is also not wide enough to cater to so many buses as well as local transport simultaneously,” said Mehvish Ayoub, a local resident of Pantha Chowk.
She further added that the movement of traffic becomes further messy due to the check posts being placed on every nook and corner. Traffic Police takes action only when the roads are completely jammed or blocked with traffic, thus causing problems for commuters.
Mohd Ashraf, a fruit seller said, “This road is a link between Srinagar and Jammu. It should take around 5-6 hours to travel from Srinagar to Jammu and vice versa but due to disorderly traffic, it takes a lot more than that compelling the travelers to take aerial route which costs much more than road travel.”
Mehak, a university student said, “There is no traffic signal available anywhere near Pantha Chowk and also no traffic cop remains present to control the chaos caused by school buses, university buses and the local transport.”
She further added that the drivers park their vehicles anywhere, thus causing increase in the level of traffic jam.
“We are not responsible for the traffic mess created on this route, we are here only to maintain rge rads,” said a Beacon Official, present on the occasion.
The newly created junction near Lasjan bypass towards the Srinagar-Banihal expressway has become a major bottleneck in smooth movement of traffic on the stretch. Everyday hundreds of vehicles remained queued up for hours together during morning and evening in absence of strict traffic management plan. Three traffic cops grapple to manage the flow of hundreds of vehicles coming from almost all directions and converging at Lasjan bypass.