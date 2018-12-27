No respite from cold till Dec 31

Leh shivers at - 17.1 degree C, Gulmarg at -9.4 degree C, Srinagar -6.7 degree C
Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Dec 26:
The cold wave is likely to prevail in the valley till the year-end with the Meteorological Department ruling out any precipitation in the next five days.
According to the Met department, the weather will remain dry till December 31 with gradual dip in temperature in coming days.
“The temperature will further decrease up to -7 to -8 from December 27 to 31,” said Director MeT, Sonam Lotus.
“The weather remained dry till December 26 and the next five days of this month will also remain dry. ChilaiKalan, the 40-day harsh period in the winter, is known for the sub-zero temperature, cold and frozen lakes,” he added.
Deputy Director MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad said there is no prediction of rainfall or snowfall for the next five days of December.
“There are no chances of rain as well in coming days, but there is the possibility of light snowfall in the higher reaches from the evening of January 1 to January 2,” he said.
“The valley would witness colder days ahead with more dip in the temperature. The weather will be cloudy on December 31 with a minimum temperature hovering around -6.5 to 6.7,” Ahmad added.
Meanwhile, cold wave intensified across the valley on Wednesday as temperature slipped several degrees below the freezing point.
Leh recorded the lowest temperature at minus 17.1 degrees Celsius last night, a weather official said.
He said temperature in Srinagar dropped to - 6.7 degrees Celsius during the night.
Srinagar had witnessed its coldest night in 11 years on Monday with temperature slipping to minus 6.8 degrees Celsius.
Qazigund recorded minus 5.9 degrees Celsius.
The minimum temperature in Kupwara district of North Kashmir was 6.4 degrees Celsius. The night temperature at the famous tourist resort of Pahalgam settled at minus 7.9 degrees Celsius.
Gulmarg, Kashmir's ski resort, was the coldest place in the Valley at minus 9.4 degrees Celsius.
The cold wave has resulted in the partial freezing of some water bodies, including the fringes of the Dal Lake in Srinagar and residential water supply pipes in Srinagar and other towns.
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' - the 40-day cold wave when the chances of snowfall are maximum and the temperature drops considerably.
'Chillai-Kalan' ends on January 31, but the cold wave continues even after that. It is followed by a 20-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).
The winter this season has been largely dry although there was a spell of snowfall in the Valley in early November.