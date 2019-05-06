About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 06, 2019 | PTI

No record to suggest that some SL bombers visited Kashmir: DGP

 Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh Sunday said there was no record to suggest that any of the suicide bombers, who carried out the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka, had visited Kashmir as claimed by the Army chief of the island nation.
Talking to PTI, Singh said they have not received any information from the Island nation through diplomatic channel but the persons whose names appeared on social media have not travelled to Kashmir.
"We have checked and there is no information about them having visited here," Singh said, adding immigration records were re-visited after the terrorist attacks and none of the bombers had visited Kashmir.
He was reacting to a day after claims were made by Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake, Commander of the Sri Lankan Army, on BBC that "they (the suspects) have gone to India, they've gone to Kashmir, Bangalore, they've travelled to Kerala state. Those are the information available with us."
Singh said that the army chief of Sri Lanka should send whatever evidence they have, through diplomatic channels, and that he would look into it.
Some officials of the central security agencies said that about a dozen Sri Lankan nationals had come to Kashmir Valley this year and their credentials have been re-checked after the April 21 bombings in three churches and three luxury hotels killed 253 people and injured over 500 others.
However, there could be a possibility of the bombers visiting the state using pseudonym, one of the officials said, adding if Sri Lanka hands over some evidence, it can be verified from the ground.
Sri Lanka Army's chief has said that some of the suicide bombers, who carried out the country's worst terror attack, visited Kashmir and Kerala for "some sorts of training" or to "make some more links" with other foreign outfits.
It is the first time that a top Sri Lankan security official has confirmed the militants' visit to India which had shared intelligence inputs with Colombo ahead of the attack.
Nine suicide bombers, including a woman, carried out the series of blasts.

 

 

Latest News

Ramadan 2019: Moon not sighted, first Roza on Tuesday, in Pak

Ramadan 2019: Moon not sighted, first Roza on Tuesday, in Pak

May 05 | Agencies
Army officer among two injured in cross LoC firing

Army officer among two injured in cross LoC firing

May 05 | Press Trust of India
Jammu Univ-Indian Army sign MoU to institutionalise evaluation, accred ...

Jammu Univ-Indian Army sign MoU to institutionalise evaluation, accred ...

May 05 | Agencies
Major Gogoi suffers ignominy of seniority reduction and exit from Kash ...

Major Gogoi suffers ignominy of seniority reduction and exit from Kash ...

May 05 | Press Trust of India
Had warned against withdrawal of security of politicians, Omar on BJP ...

Had warned against withdrawal of security of politicians, Omar on BJP ...

May 05 | Agencies
Extremist forces in Kashmir cannot demoralise BJP workers with violenc ...

Extremist forces in Kashmir cannot demoralise BJP workers with violenc ...

May 05 | Press Trust of India
Pak PM Imran pays tribute to Tipu Sultan on his death anniversary

Pak PM Imran pays tribute to Tipu Sultan on his death anniversary

May 05 | Press Trust of India
Porter injured in LoC firing

Porter injured in LoC firing

May 05 | Press Trust of India
Tarigami condemns killing of BJP activist

Tarigami condemns killing of BJP activist

May 05 | Rising Kashmir News
Omar demands action against BJP leaders for offering money to journali ...

Omar demands action against BJP leaders for offering money to journali ...

May 05 | Agencies
Kashmir highway closed for civilian traffic, NEET aspirants, Darbar Mo ...

Kashmir highway closed for civilian traffic, NEET aspirants, Darbar Mo ...

May 05 | Agencies
JeM militant gives up arms: Police

JeM militant gives up arms: Police

May 05 | RK Online Desk
India-Pak troops exchange fire along LoC in Rajouri, Poonch

India-Pak troops exchange fire along LoC in Rajouri, Poonch

May 05 | RK Online Desk
Governor directs Chief Secretary to enquire killings of political peop ...

Governor directs Chief Secretary to enquire killings of political peop ...

May 05 | Rising Kashmir News
Tourist killed, 3 injured as boulder falls on vehicle on Sgr-Jmu highw ...

Tourist killed, 3 injured as boulder falls on vehicle on Sgr-Jmu highw ...

May 05 | Press Trust of India
PM condemns BJP leader

PM condemns BJP leader's killing in Anantnag

May 05 | Rising Kashmir News
Palestinian mother, baby reported killed in Israeli strike

Palestinian mother, baby reported killed in Israeli strike

May 05 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Decomposed male body found in Poonch

Decomposed male body found in Poonch

May 05 | RK Online Desk
BJP leadershot dead in Verinag

BJP leadershot dead in Verinag

May 05 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 06, 2019 | PTI

No record to suggest that some SL bombers visited Kashmir: DGP

              

 Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh Sunday said there was no record to suggest that any of the suicide bombers, who carried out the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka, had visited Kashmir as claimed by the Army chief of the island nation.
Talking to PTI, Singh said they have not received any information from the Island nation through diplomatic channel but the persons whose names appeared on social media have not travelled to Kashmir.
"We have checked and there is no information about them having visited here," Singh said, adding immigration records were re-visited after the terrorist attacks and none of the bombers had visited Kashmir.
He was reacting to a day after claims were made by Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake, Commander of the Sri Lankan Army, on BBC that "they (the suspects) have gone to India, they've gone to Kashmir, Bangalore, they've travelled to Kerala state. Those are the information available with us."
Singh said that the army chief of Sri Lanka should send whatever evidence they have, through diplomatic channels, and that he would look into it.
Some officials of the central security agencies said that about a dozen Sri Lankan nationals had come to Kashmir Valley this year and their credentials have been re-checked after the April 21 bombings in three churches and three luxury hotels killed 253 people and injured over 500 others.
However, there could be a possibility of the bombers visiting the state using pseudonym, one of the officials said, adding if Sri Lanka hands over some evidence, it can be verified from the ground.
Sri Lanka Army's chief has said that some of the suicide bombers, who carried out the country's worst terror attack, visited Kashmir and Kerala for "some sorts of training" or to "make some more links" with other foreign outfits.
It is the first time that a top Sri Lankan security official has confirmed the militants' visit to India which had shared intelligence inputs with Colombo ahead of the attack.
Nine suicide bombers, including a woman, carried out the series of blasts.

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;