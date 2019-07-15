About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 15, 2019 | Press Trust of India

No proposal to recognise one yr Master's degree from foreign countries: HRD Ministry

 

There is no proposal at present to recognise one year postgraduate degree obtained from foreign countries, the HRD Ministry said Monday.

The information was shared by Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.

"As per the current policy, equivalence is accorded by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) only for those Master's degree awarded by approved, recognised or accredited foreign universities that are of two-year duration," he said.

The minister said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on mutual recognition of qualifications at multilateral basis is not practicable due to variation in higher education system worldwide.

"No such panel specifically to recognise one year Master's degree from foreign university, has been set up. However, a committee under the chairpersonship of chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC), was set up to look into the problems of equivalence of qualifications, obtained in a foreign country, at various stages of education system. The committee gave its recommendations, which were centred around the principle of mutual respect for the academic sovereignty of each country," Nishank added.

