No presence of ISIS in JK: GoI

176 people arrested for pelting stones in Governor’s rule
Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi, Aug 1:
No militant of the ISJK, an outfit influenced by ISIS ideology, is active in Jammu and Kashmir and the extent of ISIS presence in the state was till recently limited to waving flags of the global militant group and Pakistan, Union minister Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said Wednesday.
Appropriate action under law has been taken against those who were involved in cases of waving ISIS and Pakistani flags in Jammu and Kashmir, the minister said.
There were eight such cases in 2015, 31 cases in 2016 and five cases in 2017.
"Till recently the extent of ISIS presence in Jammu and Kashmir was limited to waving of ISIS and Pakistani flags by some miscreants. However, on June 22, 2018, four militants belonging to the ISJK, an outfit influenced by ISIS ideology, were killed in Anantnag district. At present no militant of ISJK is reportedly active in the state," Ahir said in response to a written question.
Since the imposition of Governor's rule in Jammu and Kashmir on June 20, 176 people have been arrested for pelting stones, Ahir said in reply to another question.
Besides, there were 39 incidents of militant violence in which eight security forces personnel and three civilians lost their lives, he added.
Fourteen militants were also killed in these incidents.
The minister further said 213 militants, including 86 local militants, were killed in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017.
In 2016, 150 militants, including 33 local militants, were killed in the state.