No power on earth can remove Article 370, Article 35 A: Cong

Any assault on Art 35-A will re-open question of Accession: NC
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 31:
After the separatists and traders threatened to launch agitation if Article 35-A was tinkered with, the National Conference and Congress on Tuesday said any assault on Article 35-A, which grants special privileges to J&K residents, would reopen question of Accession and asserted that no power on earth can scrap the laws granting special status to the State.
State Congress president G A Mir said Article 35A has been invoked during Maharajas’s time and people of Jammu and Ladakh would be more hit than people of Kashmir if the law was scrapped.
He said political wisdom demands that the constitutionally elected government can never think about tinkering with Article 35A as any such attempt can prove dangerous for integrity and stability of the State.
Mir, however, said BJP can play with Article 35A in an election year just for votes as otherwise Supreme Court has dismissed petitions filed to challenge Article 35A in 60s and 70s.
“No power on earth can scrap Article 370 or Article 35A. The GoI is trying to create chaos by creating artificial hype on Article 35A in the State,” he added.
NC provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani while addressing a party workers in Srinagar said GoI should realise that abrogation and repeal of Article 370 and Article 35-A of the Constitution of India would re-open the question of the State’s accession to the Union of India and invalidate the constitutional bridge that connects the State to the rest of the country.
“After Maharaja Hari Singh’s conditional accession to Union of India, the representatives of J&K and the central leadership of the country negotiated terms and conditions of the State’s accession and also defined the scope and nature of its relationship with the Centre. These negotiations resulted in constitutional safeguards in Constitution of India through the Constituent Assembly of the Union – as also validated by the Constituent Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir. The 1952 Delhi Agreement – which is a sovereign agreement – defines the scope and nature of Centre-State relations with respect to the State of Jammu and Kashmir. Any attempts to violate these sovereign promises and agreements by assaulting the constitutional safeguards will invalidate the State’s accession to the Union”, he said. (Additional inputs from KNS)