No power on earth can abrogate Article 35-A: Mir

April 02, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir Monday said no power on earth could repeal Article 35-A or Article 370, which accords special powers to the State.

Addressing a news conference here, Mir said Article 35-A was the only bridge between Jammu Kashmir and the Union of India.

“BJP President Amit Shah’s statement of repealing Article 35-A by 2020 is a hoax. Why did they not repeal it when they were in power for the past five years,” he said.

Mir said BJP was resorting to such statements only for profiteering in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

On why Congress was supporting National Conference for Srinagar parliamentary seat and opposing them in Anantnag, Mir said Congress did not field a candidate for Srinagar as NC left two seats for them in Jammu.

“I don’t need to criticize NC because our own track record is enough for us. People of south Kashmir will vote for Congress keeping in view the achievements of the party,” he said. “The party will soon lay out youth-specific agenda for south Kashmir.”

Mir said the party only agreed to support NC in Srinagar when they left Jammu and Udhampur seats for the Congress.

On the occasion, Jammu Kashmir Zamindar Forum (JKZF) extended support to Congress in the upcoming parliamentary and assembly polls.

The JKZF led by its President Abdul Hamid Malik said Congress, both at the national and State-level, has promised them to fight for the rights of farmers.

Mir assured JKZF that Congress would take every measure to redress the grievances of the farmers saying that Congress feels highly concerned about the farmers’ pathetic condition across India and would do everything to bring respite to farmers.