About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 02, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

No power on earth can abrogate Article 35-A: Mir

State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir Monday said no power on earth could repeal Article 35-A or Article 370, which accords special powers to the State.
Addressing a news conference here, Mir said Article 35-A was the only bridge between Jammu Kashmir and the Union of India.
“BJP President Amit Shah’s statement of repealing Article 35-A by 2020 is a hoax. Why did they not repeal it when they were in power for the past five years,” he said.
Mir said BJP was resorting to such statements only for profiteering in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
On why Congress was supporting National Conference for Srinagar parliamentary seat and opposing them in Anantnag, Mir said Congress did not field a candidate for Srinagar as NC left two seats for them in Jammu.
“I don’t need to criticize NC because our own track record is enough for us. People of south Kashmir will vote for Congress keeping in view the achievements of the party,” he said. “The party will soon lay out youth-specific agenda for south Kashmir.”
Mir said the party only agreed to support NC in Srinagar when they left Jammu and Udhampur seats for the Congress.
On the occasion, Jammu Kashmir Zamindar Forum (JKZF) extended support to Congress in the upcoming parliamentary and assembly polls.
The JKZF led by its President Abdul Hamid Malik said Congress, both at the national and State-level, has promised them to fight for the rights of farmers.
Mir assured JKZF that Congress would take every measure to redress the grievances of the farmers saying that Congress feels highly concerned about the farmers’ pathetic condition across India and would do everything to bring respite to farmers.

 

Latest News

GoI sets up tribunal to review ban imposed on Jamaat-e-Islami, JKLF

GoI sets up tribunal to review ban imposed on Jamaat-e-Islami, JKLF

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
Forces launch CASO in Sopore

Forces launch CASO in Sopore

Apr 01 | Agencies
KU appoints Prof Akbar Masood as new Dean Academic Affairs

KU appoints Prof Akbar Masood as new Dean Academic Affairs

Apr 01 | Rising Kashmir News
ACB Jammu books former revenue officials involved in land grabbing cas ...

ACB Jammu books former revenue officials involved in land grabbing cas ...

Apr 01 | Rising Kashmir News
No power can revoke Article 370, 35-A: Mir

No power can revoke Article 370, 35-A: Mir

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
29 killed, 600 injured as storm hits Nepal

29 killed, 600 injured as storm hits Nepal

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
Teenager slips to death at Gund Ganderbal

Teenager slips to death at Gund Ganderbal

Apr 01 | Umar Raina
BSF officer killed in LoC firing in Poonch

BSF officer killed in LoC firing in Poonch

Apr 01 | Agencies
5-year-old girl killed in LoC firing in Poonch

5-year-old girl killed in LoC firing in Poonch

Apr 01 | Agencies
I-T dept attaches Geelani

I-T dept attaches Geelani's Delhi house on wilful tax evasion charges

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
24 dead in China forest fire

24 dead in China forest fire

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
Six troops injured in cross-LoC firing in Poonch

Six troops injured in cross-LoC firing in Poonch

Apr 01 | Nazim Ali Manhas
Suspect militant behind abortive bid to target CRPF convoy arrested

Suspect militant behind abortive bid to target CRPF convoy arrested

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
India launches EMISAT, 28 foreign satellites

India launches EMISAT, 28 foreign satellites

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
Delhi Police arrests alleged JeM militant from Srinagar

Delhi Police arrests alleged JeM militant from Srinagar

Apr 01 | Press Trust of India
India-Pak troops exchange fresh gunfire along LoC in Poonch

India-Pak troops exchange fresh gunfire along LoC in Poonch

Apr 01 | Nazim Ali Manhas
Militants slain in Pulwama gunfight identified

Militants slain in Pulwama gunfight identified

Apr 01 | Javid Sofi
Schools closed in Poonch areas after cross-LoC firing

Schools closed in Poonch areas after cross-LoC firing

Apr 01 | Nazim Ali Manhas
Fire damages food court in Mendhar

Fire damages food court in Mendhar

Apr 01 | Agencies
India-Pak troops exchange firing along LoC in Poonch, civilian injured

India-Pak troops exchange firing along LoC in Poonch, civilian injured

Apr 01 | Agencies
Four militants killed in Pulwama gunfight

Four militants killed in Pulwama gunfight

Apr 01 | Javid Sofi
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 02, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

No power on earth can abrogate Article 35-A: Mir

              

State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir Monday said no power on earth could repeal Article 35-A or Article 370, which accords special powers to the State.
Addressing a news conference here, Mir said Article 35-A was the only bridge between Jammu Kashmir and the Union of India.
“BJP President Amit Shah’s statement of repealing Article 35-A by 2020 is a hoax. Why did they not repeal it when they were in power for the past five years,” he said.
Mir said BJP was resorting to such statements only for profiteering in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
On why Congress was supporting National Conference for Srinagar parliamentary seat and opposing them in Anantnag, Mir said Congress did not field a candidate for Srinagar as NC left two seats for them in Jammu.
“I don’t need to criticize NC because our own track record is enough for us. People of south Kashmir will vote for Congress keeping in view the achievements of the party,” he said. “The party will soon lay out youth-specific agenda for south Kashmir.”
Mir said the party only agreed to support NC in Srinagar when they left Jammu and Udhampur seats for the Congress.
On the occasion, Jammu Kashmir Zamindar Forum (JKZF) extended support to Congress in the upcoming parliamentary and assembly polls.
The JKZF led by its President Abdul Hamid Malik said Congress, both at the national and State-level, has promised them to fight for the rights of farmers.
Mir assured JKZF that Congress would take every measure to redress the grievances of the farmers saying that Congress feels highly concerned about the farmers’ pathetic condition across India and would do everything to bring respite to farmers.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;