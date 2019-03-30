No polling booth clubbed yet: CEO

March 30, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

Clubbing defeats purpose of holding polls: NC, PDP

With political parties alleging clubbing of polling booths for LokSabha elections in the Valley, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shailendra Kumar said till date his office has not sanctioned clubbing of any polling booth in the State.

Talking to Rising Kashmir, CEO said under the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines, a polling booth set up during previous election can only be shifted when all political parties through their district presidents unanimously agree to shift it.

On political parties alleging that polling booths already been clubbed on pattern of Urban Local Body (ULB) polls, he said the parties should state whether their respective district presidents have signed on the permission forms, which is mandatory under the ECI guidelines.

“With consent of political parties, only those polling booths from the last election have been shifted which have come under road widening or suffered damage in snowfall,” he said adding, “Even those booths have been shifted to just 100-meter away from their original place”.

Kumar said he has not agreed for clubbing yet because he needs consent of all political parties.

The LokSabha elections, he said,are not ULB or Panchayat elections where CEO can shift the polling booths. “If I club or shift without consent of parties, it will be in violation of ECI guidelines.”

However, National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party have alleged that clubbing of police stations have already taken place.

Talking to Rising Kashmir, PDP Vice President Abdul RehmanVeeri said they have already taken up the issue with ECI

He said they have information that booths are being clubbed throughout the Valley. “It means that a lot of voters won’t travel large distance to cast their votes.”

NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said they also have information that polling booths are being clubbed after security inputs.

“If they club the booths, it defeats the purpose of holding elections,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources in administration disclosed that security agencies have advised the ECI to club polling booths in wake of prevailing situation in the Valley.

“The numbers of polling booths are going to be reduced significantly in comparison to 4777 polling booths set up in 2014 for three LokSabha constituencies in the Valley,” they said.

The security agencies including Police, sources said, have asked ECI to follow the clubbing pattern of last year’s ULB polls, where they (security personnel) had to guard a single compound housing multiple polling stations.

National Conference leader alleged that scores of polling booths in south Kashmir were being aligned in a way, where voters would have to travel more than 5 kilometres.

“This is absolutely unfair and defeats the very purpose of participative democracy in the areas,” Dar wrote on Twitter.

PDP leader and former MLA Nazir Ahmad Khan said if ECI has promised security then why polling stations are being changed on unprecedented scale.

“How come does the ECI ensure security of electorate in an area 5 km away and not in the own town of an innocent voter,” Khan wrote on Twitter.

“Placing polling stations 5 km away that too in an area like ours, doesn't seem to evolve any space for sustained democratic exercises,” he further tweeted.

He said how a voter is supposed to travel when no transport is available to him.

“This seriously raises questions about the sanctity of ECI's claims for free and fair elections. I'm joined by my people in my constituency to condemn this act and I am appalled to see how can one think of changing a polling station to Adina from PethKanihama which is not less than an arduous distance of 5 km,” Khan said.

He said these decisions only erode the sanctity of democratic exercises in Kashmir.

In 2014 elections to AnantnagLS seat, 1,615 polling stations at 1,128 locations had been set-up. The constituency had witnessed 28 percent polling in 2014.

However, the 2017 bypolls to the Anantnag seat, following PDP President Mehbooba Mufti’s resignation, couldn’t be held after violence erupted during Srinagar parliament seat by-poll.

In 2014 parliament election for Srinagar seat, 1546 polling booths had been set up among which only 3.5 percent were declared normal.

The Srinagar seat witnessed 26 percent polling in 2014 which, however, dropped drastically to just 7 percent in 2017 by-poll. The Srinagar constituency had 1559 polling booths and all of them had been declared as sensitive.

The Baramulla LS seat in 2014 election had 1,616 polling stations out of which 37 had been declared hyper-sensitive, sensitive and critical. The constituency witnessed 39. 6 percent polling in 2014 polls.









