No policeman has resigned: MHA

PTINew Delhi, Sep 21:
The Home Ministry Friday said no policeman has resigned in Jammu and Kashmir following the killing of three police personnel by militants in south Kashmir’s Shopian district and described such reports as "false propaganda" by "mischievous" elements.
In a statement, the ministry said reports have appeared in a section of the media that some special police officers (SPOs) in Jammu and Kashmir have resigned, but the state police has confirmed that these reports are "untrue and motivated".
"These reports are based on false propaganda by mischievous elements," it said.
The Home Ministry said Jammu and Kashmir has a professional and committed police force, which is fully geared up to meet the security challenges, including those related to the forthcoming panchayat and urban body elections.
"There are over 30,000 SPOs and their services are reviewed from time to time. Some mischievous elements are trying to project that those SPOs whose services are not renewed due to administrative reasons, have resigned," it said.
The ministry said militants are on the backfoot in Jammu and Kashmir and 28 militants have been killed this year alone in Shopian district, where the Friday incident took place.
"Due to pro-active actions of the state police, militants have been pushed to a corner and are being driven to desperation," it said.