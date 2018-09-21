About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

No policeman has resigned in JK: MHA

Published at September 21, 2018 05:10 PM 0Comment(s)969views


Press Trust of India

New Delhi

The Home Ministry Friday said no policeman has resigned in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the killing of three police personnel by militants.

Reports have appeared in a section of media that some special police officers (SPOs) in Jammu and Kashmir have resigned, but the state police force has confirmed that these reports are "untrue and motivated", the ministry said in a statement.

"These reports are based on false propaganda by mischievous elements," it said.

The three policemen were abducted from their homes in south Kashmir's Shopian district and shot dead by the militants, police said.

