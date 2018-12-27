About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

'No plans' to remove US troops from Iraq: Trump

Published at December 27, 2018


AP/ Press Trust of India

Al-Asad airbase (Iraq)

President Donald Trump, who is visiting Iraq, says he has "no plans at all" to remove US troops from the country.

Trump is making his first presidential trip to a troubled region in the wake of his recent decision to pull US forces from neighbouring Syria.

He says he wants to get US soldiers home from Syria and that Iraq can still be used as a base to stage attacks on Islamic State militants if needed.

Trump told reporters travelling with him that if needed, the US can attack IS "so fast and so hard" that they "won't know what the hell happened." 

The president's decision to exit Syria stunned national security advisers and allies, including Iraq, and prompted the resignation of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

