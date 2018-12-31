No plans to open satellite campus of JNU, IIT or IIMs: GoI

Press Trust of IndiaNew Delhi
The HRD Ministry on Monday said it had no plan to open a satellite campus of the JNU, IIT or IIMs.
Union Minister of State for HRD Satyapal Singh informed this to the Lok Sabha in response to a written question.
JNU Vice Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar had in October announced that the university was planning to set up a satellite campus outside the national capital region (NCR) with an aim to make the university accessible to more students.
The university had also set up an expert committee to conduct a feasibility study.