No place for tricolor in JK if Article 35-A, 370 tinkered with: NC MLA

Nazim Ali ManhasMendhar:
Senior National Conference MLA from Mendhar Javeed Rana today warned Government of India that if article 35-A or 370 are abolished, there wouldn’t any place for tricolor across the Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir.
Addressing a public rally at Chhungan village of Tehsil Mendhar of district Poonch, Rana said that histry can’t be changed and historical events can’t be challenged through courts.
“Historical facts are facts and under which circumstances the political decisions were taken then can’t be challenged in courts now,” Rana said. Giving the historical background of Article 35-A, he said, “Article 35A of the constitution empowers J&K legislature to define state's permanent residents and their special rights and privileges.”
It was added to the constitution through a presidential order of 1954 with the then J&K government's concurrence. Through 1927 and 1932 notifications, Dogra ruler of the princely state of J&K, Maharaja Hari Singh imposed a law that defined state subjects and their rights. The law also regulated migrants to the state. J&K joined India through instrument of accession signed by its ruler Hari Singh in October 1947.
He said that nobody would be allowed to touch the Article 370. “It was a political issue settled long ago. For electoral gains the BJP is trying to twist the historical facts,” he said.