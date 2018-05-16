Irfan YattooSrinagar, May 15:
Scholars and eminent personalities on Tuesday said women are part and parcel of the society and Islam has given equal rights to them.
They were speaking during the seminar titled “Gender, Justice and Women Empowerment” organized by Shama Foundation Kashmir in collaboration with Department of Social Work, Kashmir University.
The event was presided over by Justice (Retd) Bashir Ahmad Kirmani who was the chief guest on the occasion. In his keynote address, Kirmani said there is no place for domestic violence in Islam.
“When humans lose temper then anything can happen and nothing can be expected from them. Once there is a value attached towards women, they are safe,” Kirmani said.
He said until we don’t fear Almighty Allah there would be domestic violence, corruption, and other bad activities in the society. He advised the students to study holy Quran and Islamic literature to serve the society.
Chief Guest while giving reference to Syed Abu Alla Maududi, said he was of the view to train girls for martial art so that that can strongly defend themselves.
On the occasion, senior editor Daily Tameel-e-Irshad, Nazim Nazir said the society should know the importance of women as Allah has said in his holy book that paradise lies beneath the feet of a mother.
He said need of the hour is that women should know their role and importance in society.
Professor Dr. Mohammad Hussain talked about “Effects of Acid Attacks on women.” He said 407 acid attacks were witnessed till 2016, and only 27 cases were investigated.
Chairman Shama Foundation Kashmir, Ghulam Mohammad Dug said the main motive behind these programs is to make the society aware of the rights of women.
"Need of an hour is to read the holy Quran and Islamic literature. This will help us to understand the value of women,” he said. Dug presented the vote of thanks.
irfanahyattoo@gmail.com