No petrol without helmet: DM Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 05:
District Magistrate Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah Wednesday directed all petrol pump owners operating in the district that they shall not provide fuel to the two-wheelers whose riders are without helmets.
The District Magistrate warned that any petrol pump owner found violating the order shall be liable for punishment under relevant provisions of law. A large number of road traffic accidents have been reported involving two-wheelers who do not wear helmets and the direction is aimed to decrease the trend.