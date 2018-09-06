About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

No petrol without helmet: DM Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 05:

District Magistrate Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah Wednesday directed all petrol pump owners operating in the district that they shall not provide fuel to the two-wheelers whose riders are without helmets.
The District Magistrate warned that any petrol pump owner found violating the order shall be liable for punishment under relevant provisions of law. A large number of road traffic accidents have been reported involving two-wheelers who do not wear helmets and the direction is aimed to decrease the trend.

 

 

