No parking facility for Press in Press Colony, journalists aghast

March 23, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Issue will be solved on priority basis: Dy Mayor

Scores of working journalists Friday expressed resentment against the authorities for failing to manage the parking congestion here in the Press Colony.

According to the journalists, the parking facility inside the Press Colony is specially meant for media fraternity, but it has become a safe and free parking place for the visitors, shoppers and shopkeepers who park their cars there randomly.

Shoeb Hamid, a journalist said there is no parking space for the vehicles of journalists working with different media outlets housed in the Press Colony. He alleged that the traffic cops on duty are allowing people to park their vehicles randomly in the colony due which media personnel have to suffer every time.

“It is a grave issue and the authorities should look into it,” he said adding that if the parking is meant for journalists and then it should be practically so.

Pertinently since last 8 months, two traffic cops have been designated by the City Traffic Police to check the parking inside the Press Enclave.

Another journalist said from the last three days he had to leave his car at his home as there is space crunch inside the colony. “The traffic cops present there act as mute spectators,” he said.

He said traffic cops are allowing everyone to park their vehicles inside the colony and there is no one to check the mess in the colony. Even some shopkeepers park their vehicles in the middle of the colony,” he said.

“We are fed up with the daily mess and it should be resolved as soon as possible,” the journalist adding that people also seen parking their vehicles inside the colony and then they leave for a full day shopping.

He said, apart from the parking of vehicles, there is also security concern and these things should be sorted out on the fast track basis.

“Press Colony has become a safe haven for smokers and road romeos. One can see dozens of smokers puffing cigarettes inside the colony. Even some people urinate inside the colony which is quite unfortunate,” said another journalist, Ashfaq Wani.

SSP Traffic Srinagar, Al Tahir Gilani said it is not his domain to check the parking of vehicles inside the Press Enclave.

“Traffic cops present inside the colony cannot check everyone,” he said adding that parking in the city is maintained by Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).

Deputy Mayor Srinagar, Sheikh Mohammad Imran told The Rising Kashmir that the parking issue will be resolved on priority basis. He said parking space for media fraternity will be allocated and no random parking will be allowed inside the Press Enclave.

“On Monday, a team from SMC will designate the parking slots for the media persons and that will help in curbing random parking in the colony,” Imran said.