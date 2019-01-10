No one more than Faesal knows suffering militancy has brought upon Kashmir: Omar

AgenciesSrinagar
Hitting out at Union Minister Jitendra Singh over his comment that J&K IAS topper’s resignation indicates the lack of conviction to be ready to condemn act of militancy, National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah said no one more than Dr Sahib Shah Faesal knows the pain and suffering militancy and violence have brought upon Kashmir and its people.
'Dr Sahib Shah Faesal’s father was killed by militants but I don’t expect you to bother to educate yourself before you speak. No one more than Faesal knows the pain and suffering militancy and violence have brought upon Kashmir and its people,' Omar wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.
Omar was reacting to Jitendra Singh's comment on the resignation of Shah Faesal.