About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

No one more than Faesal knows suffering militancy has brought upon Kashmir: Omar

Published at January 10, 2019 03:49 PM 0Comment(s)1995views


No one more than Faesal knows suffering militancy has brought upon Kashmir: Omar

Agencies

Srinagar

Hitting out at Union Minister Jitendra Singh over his comment that J&K IAS topper’s resignation indicates the lack of conviction to be ready to condemn act of militancy, National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah said no one more than Dr Sahib Shah Faesal knows the pain and suffering militancy and violence have brought upon Kashmir and its people.

'Dr Sahib Shah Faesal’s father was killed by militants but I don’t expect you to bother to educate yourself before you speak. No one more than Faesal knows the pain and suffering militancy and violence have brought upon Kashmir and its people,' Omar wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.

Omar was reacting to Jitendra Singh's comment on the resignation of Shah Faesal.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top