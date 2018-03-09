No need women to ape men: Nayeema Mehjoor

Yawar HussainSrinagar:
Chairperson Jammu and Kashmir State Commission for Women, Nayeema Mehjoor Thursday said that in order to empower women there is no need for women to ape men.
“We don’t need to replace men from their roles and the same goes with women but the need is to give due respect to women,” Mehjoor said while speaking at an event on the International Women’s day here at Kothi Bagh Higher secondary school.
She said that women should accept men as heads of the family but then each other’s role should be respected. “Women are today at par with men in terms of earning and they also take care of homes. The society needs to respect women rather than replacing men with women.”
She said that change in any form needs time and if the attitude of the society towards a girl child needs to be changed then men need to be given time for accepting that women can be on pivotal roles.
She said that in most of the domestic violence cases before the JKSCW women are somewhere play a part.
“A wife is the one who becomes a mother and then favours his son over her daughter and later as mother-in-law discriminates a woman whom her son marries,” She said, adding that the change of attitude of women towards each other needs to be handled first.
“The attitude of men towards the women is much easier to change.”
Hailing J&K for being the best state for women, Mehjoor said that the state’s attitude towards women can be gauged from the fact that today a woman is leading the state as Chief Minister.
“If you have potential no bias would stop you from reaching what you aspire off.”
She said that mere representation in politics and jobs won’t change the societal behavior towards women and it was very important that women are part of social institutions which can act as harbingers of change.
She said that there are more harassment cases before JKSCW from Jammu region than the Kashmir division.
She said that all wars can be won but if there is a war like situation inside a home that is very difficult to win.
Complementing the teachers for being the real architects of change she said that a large chunk of the teachers in the state being female can celebrate the women’s day as teacher’s day.
Earlier in the event organized by JKSCW and Directorate of School Education Kashmir teachers and students from various government schools performed various skits on the theme ‘Press for Progress along with poems on the life and times of a woman and the role of a woman in the society.
The event was marred by the presence of a large chunk of womenfolk of the education department along with Director School Education Kashmir G N Itoo.
yawarhussainn@gmail.com
0 Comment(s)