No need to redefine bridge between GoI-JK: Cong

‘Review ground situation before ULB, Panchayat polls’
Indian image deteriorated after BJP Govt assumed power: Punjab FM
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Aug 29:
The State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir Wednesday said Article 35-A was an important part of Article 370 and that there was no need to redefine the bridge between the State government and Government of India.
Addressing a news conference at Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) headquarters here, he said the stand of Congress was clear on the issue of Article 35-A, and accused the BJP-led government of trying to gain political mileage out of the controversy.
Demanding full security assurance for conducting Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and Panchayat polls, Mir said the government should hold polls only after reviewing the ground situation in the State.
Mir said while the government had ordered additional 22,000 paramilitary forces personnel for J&K elections duty, it needed to come clear on who would provide full security assurance to party workers and individual candidates.
He urged the government that before conducting elections in the State, Governor should access the security situation in the valley and it was very difficult for workers on the ground to come forward.
“Panchayat polls will be held on non-party basis and Congress will not run away from polls as our party believes in democracy,” he said. “The Governor should consult all political parties in this regard.”
Finance Minister of Punjab Manpreet Singh Badal, who also addressed the news conference, accused the BJP-led government of corruption and said the image of India deteriorated after BJP came to power.
He said purchase of Rafale fighters was the biggest scam in the country's defense sector and alleged that BJP was directly benefiting from the scam and demanded cancellation of the deal.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should end their silence and come out with facts on the issue,” Badal said.
Singh said, before two years when UPA was in power, 126 first-rate Rafale fighters international tender was floated and each fighter craft was costing around Rs 526 crores and after Paris visit instead of 126, the had PM made the deal of only 36 aircrafts costing Rs 1670 crore.
He accused the Modi-led BJP government of compromising national security by purchasing 36 aircraft at three times the price agreed upon during the previous UPA government.
The Punjab’s Finance Minister alleged that Modi government of “deceiving” the country and promoting crony capitalism in awarding a private entity the contract for the multi-billion Rafale aircraft deal while robbing public sector undertaking Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) of the deal.
“If we count the total loss that the country faced, it is around Rs 41,205 crore and before traveling to France, Home Minister Rajnath Singh made it clear that there will be not any deal about any aircraft in France,” he said.
Badal said Modi without consulting anybody sanctioned the deal there with Dassault Aviation and when he returned, the Defense Minister too backed the move of the PM.
He alleged it was the biggest issue of corruption in the country and asked the PPM to reply why he took the contract from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and gave it to a “friend”.
Badal questioned how the deal was awarded to a private entity that had no experience in manufacturing of aircraft.
