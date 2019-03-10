About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 10, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

No muscular policy will work: Mehbooba

‘Won’t allow BJP to turn JK into war theatre for electoral gains’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Saturday held a meeting of senior party leaders to deliberate on the upcoming parliament elections.
The meeting presided over by former chief minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti also discussed the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami along with arrests of separatist leaders.
PDP chief spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir said the party leaders deliberated upon prevailing situation in the Valley and the upcoming elections as well.
"The PDP will protest again if ban on Jamaat-e-Islami continues. The leaders decided to continue the protest," he said adding the meeting also took up the issue of arrests of Hurriyat leaders.
Sources said Mehbooba told the party leaders to gear up the cadre for the forthcoming parliament elections.
She told the meeting that the Government of India is trying to make PDP a scapegoat for not conducting elections.
"We are ready to contest the election anytime but we had asked the ECI to first ensure that the situation in the Valley is normalized. Kashmir is our priority than elections. But if elections are announced we will fight," a senior leader present in the meeting quoted Mehbooba as saying.
The leader said Mehbooba told the meeting that the leaders must galvanize the cadres in respective constituencies as the elections for the Parliament would be announced within days.
"Mehbooba said the PDP leaders need to inform people about the work done by her coalition government," the leader said.
As per sources, the meeting also discussed mandates for the parliamentary constituencies of the Valley barring Baramulla-Kupwara seat for which Abdul Qayoom Wani has already been nominated.
However, the meeting broadly touched the issue as party is scheduled to meet later to decide on mandates for parliamentary elections.
Sources said the meeting also deliberated upon the Budgam district, where the party recently lost its senior leader Shafi Wani in Beerwah, who recently joined National Conference.
The party has also lost two important leaders, Javaid Mustafa Mir and Saif-ud-din Bhat in the Budgam district
The PDP spokesman said Mehbooba told the meeting that BJP’s attempts to turn J&K into a "theatre of war" for electoral gains would be fervently opposed and foiled by the PDP.
Mehbooba said the repressive measures and iron fist approach are being rigorously implemented while common masses are threatened, intimated and harassed by the government at large.
She said after the Pulwama attack last month, attempts are being being made to intimidate the people of Kashmir with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on television declaring air strikes against Pakistan as “pilot project” and threatening that more is yet to come.
“Whom is PM trying to threaten with such war mongering? Due to such a ruthless smear campaign, Kashmiri students outside JK are targeted, traders harassed all across and inside Kashmir religious outfits are banned with clerics bundled in jails like criminals,” Mehbooba said.
Reiterating PDP’s stand vis-a-vis banning Jamaat-e- Islami, she termed such a measure as undemocratic, unconstitutional and an attempt to hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims all across.
“We have been saying this since day one that Jamaat-e- Islami is an idea. Ideas cannot be chained, banned or killed. Ideas are bulletproof and in democracy, ideas are allowed to flourish and not choked," Mehbooba said adding, “What the BJP is doing at present is nothing but a clear vendetta against anyone who dares to oppose its policies."
The PDP President said her party would remain in the forefront to oppose any move aimed at harassing and suppressing the people of state and that the policies being adopted by the central leadership towards the state are turning the already crises ridden region into a veritable inferno.
“Jamat-e- Islami has been credited for running schools and is a socio- religious organization which is totally non- violent and the organization has on many occasions publicly disapproved of violence as a method of political struggle, she said.
“The banning of JeI will further shrink the space for politics and dialogue and it seems that Government of India is now completely depending on force as a measure to subjugate the people of state,” he said.
"No muscular policy will work as it has never worked in the past and it will never work in future also,” Mehbooba said.
She also said that the GoI is pushing people of Jammu and Kashmir into a corner while their constitutional rights are being trampled upon.
The meeting was attended by senior PDP leaders including Vice President Abdul Rehman Veeri, General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone, Abdul Haq Khan, PDP Women Wing President Safina Baig, Javaid Baig, Abdul Qayoom Wani and others.
PDP Chief Patron Muzzafar Hussain Baig was conspicuous by his absence.

Latest News

Policeman suspended after his service rifle snatched by uknown gunmen

Policeman suspended after his service rifle snatched by uknown gunmen

Mar 09 | Press Trust of India
Guv Malik launches 19

Guv Malik launches 19 'Government to Citizen' online services

Mar 09 | Press Trust of India
NIA summons Mirwaiz for questioning in 2017 funding case

NIA summons Mirwaiz for questioning in 2017 funding case

Mar 09 | Rising Kashmir News
No person, outfit will be allowed to carry out terror acts using Pak s ...

No person, outfit will be allowed to carry out terror acts using Pak s ...

Mar 09 | Press Trust of India
1 killed, 6 injured including 5 CRPF personnel in Uri, Srinagar accide ...

1 killed, 6 injured including 5 CRPF personnel in Uri, Srinagar accide ...

Mar 09 | Agencies
Pakistan demands ICC action against India for wearing military cap

Pakistan demands ICC action against India for wearing military cap

Mar 09 | Press Trust of India
Shopian villagers stage protest against alleged harassment by forces

Shopian villagers stage protest against alleged harassment by forces

Mar 09 | Javid Sofi
Criminals evading arrests nabbed by Jammu Police

Criminals evading arrests nabbed by Jammu Police

Mar 09 | Agencies
Govt frames state, division level Drug De-addiction Centre Monitoring ...

Govt frames state, division level Drug De-addiction Centre Monitoring ...

Mar 09 | Agencies
Kartarpur talks are no resumption of dialogues with Pakistan: MEA

Kartarpur talks are no resumption of dialogues with Pakistan: MEA

Mar 09 | Agencies
GOC 15 Corps appeals Kashmiri mothers to bring their sons back from mi ...

GOC 15 Corps appeals Kashmiri mothers to bring their sons back from mi ...

Mar 09 | Rising Kashmir News
Governor

Governor's grievance cell disposes over 52,000 complaints in nearly 9 ...

Mar 09 | Press Trust of India
SAC approves creation of 33 posts in govt medical colleges in JK

SAC approves creation of 33 posts in govt medical colleges in JK

Mar 09 | Rising Kashmir News
Pompeo discusses Indo-Pak situation with British NSA

Pompeo discusses Indo-Pak situation with British NSA

Mar 09 | Press Trust of India
Gunshots heard during CASO in Shopian village

Gunshots heard during CASO in Shopian village

Mar 09 | Javid Sofi
Defence Ministry dismisses reports of Army man

Defence Ministry dismisses reports of Army man's abduction in Budgam

Mar 09 | Rising Kashmir News
One-way traffic to continue on Jammu-Srinagar highway

One-way traffic to continue on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Mar 09 | Rising Kashmir News
Unknown men snatch rifle from PSO of DC Kishtwar

Unknown men snatch rifle from PSO of DC Kishtwar

Mar 09 | Imran Shah
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 10, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

No muscular policy will work: Mehbooba

‘Won’t allow BJP to turn JK into war theatre for electoral gains’

              

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Saturday held a meeting of senior party leaders to deliberate on the upcoming parliament elections.
The meeting presided over by former chief minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti also discussed the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami along with arrests of separatist leaders.
PDP chief spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir said the party leaders deliberated upon prevailing situation in the Valley and the upcoming elections as well.
"The PDP will protest again if ban on Jamaat-e-Islami continues. The leaders decided to continue the protest," he said adding the meeting also took up the issue of arrests of Hurriyat leaders.
Sources said Mehbooba told the party leaders to gear up the cadre for the forthcoming parliament elections.
She told the meeting that the Government of India is trying to make PDP a scapegoat for not conducting elections.
"We are ready to contest the election anytime but we had asked the ECI to first ensure that the situation in the Valley is normalized. Kashmir is our priority than elections. But if elections are announced we will fight," a senior leader present in the meeting quoted Mehbooba as saying.
The leader said Mehbooba told the meeting that the leaders must galvanize the cadres in respective constituencies as the elections for the Parliament would be announced within days.
"Mehbooba said the PDP leaders need to inform people about the work done by her coalition government," the leader said.
As per sources, the meeting also discussed mandates for the parliamentary constituencies of the Valley barring Baramulla-Kupwara seat for which Abdul Qayoom Wani has already been nominated.
However, the meeting broadly touched the issue as party is scheduled to meet later to decide on mandates for parliamentary elections.
Sources said the meeting also deliberated upon the Budgam district, where the party recently lost its senior leader Shafi Wani in Beerwah, who recently joined National Conference.
The party has also lost two important leaders, Javaid Mustafa Mir and Saif-ud-din Bhat in the Budgam district
The PDP spokesman said Mehbooba told the meeting that BJP’s attempts to turn J&K into a "theatre of war" for electoral gains would be fervently opposed and foiled by the PDP.
Mehbooba said the repressive measures and iron fist approach are being rigorously implemented while common masses are threatened, intimated and harassed by the government at large.
She said after the Pulwama attack last month, attempts are being being made to intimidate the people of Kashmir with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on television declaring air strikes against Pakistan as “pilot project” and threatening that more is yet to come.
“Whom is PM trying to threaten with such war mongering? Due to such a ruthless smear campaign, Kashmiri students outside JK are targeted, traders harassed all across and inside Kashmir religious outfits are banned with clerics bundled in jails like criminals,” Mehbooba said.
Reiterating PDP’s stand vis-a-vis banning Jamaat-e- Islami, she termed such a measure as undemocratic, unconstitutional and an attempt to hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims all across.
“We have been saying this since day one that Jamaat-e- Islami is an idea. Ideas cannot be chained, banned or killed. Ideas are bulletproof and in democracy, ideas are allowed to flourish and not choked," Mehbooba said adding, “What the BJP is doing at present is nothing but a clear vendetta against anyone who dares to oppose its policies."
The PDP President said her party would remain in the forefront to oppose any move aimed at harassing and suppressing the people of state and that the policies being adopted by the central leadership towards the state are turning the already crises ridden region into a veritable inferno.
“Jamat-e- Islami has been credited for running schools and is a socio- religious organization which is totally non- violent and the organization has on many occasions publicly disapproved of violence as a method of political struggle, she said.
“The banning of JeI will further shrink the space for politics and dialogue and it seems that Government of India is now completely depending on force as a measure to subjugate the people of state,” he said.
"No muscular policy will work as it has never worked in the past and it will never work in future also,” Mehbooba said.
She also said that the GoI is pushing people of Jammu and Kashmir into a corner while their constitutional rights are being trampled upon.
The meeting was attended by senior PDP leaders including Vice President Abdul Rehman Veeri, General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone, Abdul Haq Khan, PDP Women Wing President Safina Baig, Javaid Baig, Abdul Qayoom Wani and others.
PDP Chief Patron Muzzafar Hussain Baig was conspicuous by his absence.

News From Rising Kashmir

;