No muscular policy will work: Mehbooba

March 10, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

‘Won’t allow BJP to turn JK into war theatre for electoral gains’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Saturday held a meeting of senior party leaders to deliberate on the upcoming parliament elections.

The meeting presided over by former chief minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti also discussed the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami along with arrests of separatist leaders.

PDP chief spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir said the party leaders deliberated upon prevailing situation in the Valley and the upcoming elections as well.

"The PDP will protest again if ban on Jamaat-e-Islami continues. The leaders decided to continue the protest," he said adding the meeting also took up the issue of arrests of Hurriyat leaders.

Sources said Mehbooba told the party leaders to gear up the cadre for the forthcoming parliament elections.

She told the meeting that the Government of India is trying to make PDP a scapegoat for not conducting elections.

"We are ready to contest the election anytime but we had asked the ECI to first ensure that the situation in the Valley is normalized. Kashmir is our priority than elections. But if elections are announced we will fight," a senior leader present in the meeting quoted Mehbooba as saying.

The leader said Mehbooba told the meeting that the leaders must galvanize the cadres in respective constituencies as the elections for the Parliament would be announced within days.

"Mehbooba said the PDP leaders need to inform people about the work done by her coalition government," the leader said.

As per sources, the meeting also discussed mandates for the parliamentary constituencies of the Valley barring Baramulla-Kupwara seat for which Abdul Qayoom Wani has already been nominated.

However, the meeting broadly touched the issue as party is scheduled to meet later to decide on mandates for parliamentary elections.

Sources said the meeting also deliberated upon the Budgam district, where the party recently lost its senior leader Shafi Wani in Beerwah, who recently joined National Conference.

The party has also lost two important leaders, Javaid Mustafa Mir and Saif-ud-din Bhat in the Budgam district

The PDP spokesman said Mehbooba told the meeting that BJP’s attempts to turn J&K into a "theatre of war" for electoral gains would be fervently opposed and foiled by the PDP.

Mehbooba said the repressive measures and iron fist approach are being rigorously implemented while common masses are threatened, intimated and harassed by the government at large.

She said after the Pulwama attack last month, attempts are being being made to intimidate the people of Kashmir with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on television declaring air strikes against Pakistan as “pilot project” and threatening that more is yet to come.

“Whom is PM trying to threaten with such war mongering? Due to such a ruthless smear campaign, Kashmiri students outside JK are targeted, traders harassed all across and inside Kashmir religious outfits are banned with clerics bundled in jails like criminals,” Mehbooba said.

Reiterating PDP’s stand vis-a-vis banning Jamaat-e- Islami, she termed such a measure as undemocratic, unconstitutional and an attempt to hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims all across.

“We have been saying this since day one that Jamaat-e- Islami is an idea. Ideas cannot be chained, banned or killed. Ideas are bulletproof and in democracy, ideas are allowed to flourish and not choked," Mehbooba said adding, “What the BJP is doing at present is nothing but a clear vendetta against anyone who dares to oppose its policies."

The PDP President said her party would remain in the forefront to oppose any move aimed at harassing and suppressing the people of state and that the policies being adopted by the central leadership towards the state are turning the already crises ridden region into a veritable inferno.

“Jamat-e- Islami has been credited for running schools and is a socio- religious organization which is totally non- violent and the organization has on many occasions publicly disapproved of violence as a method of political struggle, she said.

“The banning of JeI will further shrink the space for politics and dialogue and it seems that Government of India is now completely depending on force as a measure to subjugate the people of state,” he said.

"No muscular policy will work as it has never worked in the past and it will never work in future also,” Mehbooba said.

She also said that the GoI is pushing people of Jammu and Kashmir into a corner while their constitutional rights are being trampled upon.

The meeting was attended by senior PDP leaders including Vice President Abdul Rehman Veeri, General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone, Abdul Haq Khan, PDP Women Wing President Safina Baig, Javaid Baig, Abdul Qayoom Wani and others.

PDP Chief Patron Muzzafar Hussain Baig was conspicuous by his absence.