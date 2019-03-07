No more vacations after March 9: Govt

March 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Directs officials to conduct on-time exams

Advisor to Governor, Khursheed Ahmad Ganai, who holds the charge of Education Department, Wednesday said there would be no further extension in winter vacations beyond March 9 and all schools and colleges would open from March 11.

Chairing a high-level meeting attended by the Vice Chancellors, College Principals, Controller of Examinations and Director School Education Kashmir, Ganai asked them to make preparations for starting class work.

Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir, Prof Talat Ahmad; Vice Chancellor Cluster University, Sheikh Javid Ahmad; Vice Chancellor IUST, Mushtaq Ahmad Siddiqi; Vice Chancellor Central University Kashmir, Mehraj-U-Din Mir; Divisional Commissioner, Baseer Ahmad Khan; DIG Central Range Kashmir, V K Birdhi; DC Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary and Director Education Kashmir, Mohammad Younis Malik participated in the meeting.

Threadbare discussions were held at the meeting regarding re-scheduling of examinations.

Advisor Ganai directed that the examinations should be conducted as per the schedule.

He said in case of law and order situation, examination roll number cards would be treated as curfew passes to ensure that the examinations would not be hampered.

The meeting laid stress on the need for maintaining close coordination between law enforcement agencies and educational institutions during exams for making adequate security arrangements for exams.

The advisor enjoined upon the principals to ensure that the studies were not affected and asked them to take extra-classes, if necessary, to make-up for the loss.

He stressed not to stop co-circular activities at any cost as these were necessary for personality development and over all exposure of the students.

He urged the vice chancellors to coordinate among themselves and take appropriate decisions in the interest of the smooth functioning of colleges and universities.

The principals of the colleges assured the advisor and VCs of full cooperation for the benefit of the students.

The Divisional Commissioner, DIG Kashmir and DC Srinagar assured that adequate arrangements would be made available whenever requested for the conduct of examinations.