No military solution to Kashmir dispute: PaK President

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Pakistan Administered Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan said there was no military solution to the Kashmir issue and India would have to initiate dialogue with Pakistan and Kashmiris to find a way for a peaceful settlement of the longstanding dispute, reported Dawn.
Maintaining that Pakistan had always sought a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute through dialogue, Khan said India was adamant that it would settle the issue through military might by “suppressing the voice of Kashmiri people for their internationally recognised right to self-determination.”
He made these remarks on Tuesday while speaking to a delegation of 48th Pakistan Navy Staff Course, comprising 14 faculty members of the Navy War College and 92 course participants, including 20 officers from friendly countries.