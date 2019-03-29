About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 29, 2019 | Sajjad Hussain

No mention of any link between Masood with Pulwama attack in India’s dossier: Pak

‘No terror camps exist on 22 locations shared by India’

There is no mention of any connection between Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar with the Pulwama attack in the dossier submitted by India to Islamabad after the February 14 suicide attack on CRPF, Pakistan said on Thursday.
Addressing a weekly briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Muhammad Faisal said soon after receiving the dossier, Pakistan constituted a 10-member investigation team comprising officials of Federal Investigation Agency to probe the attack.
However, no linkage of Pakistan was found with the Pulwama incident.
"The Indian dossier does not claim any linkage of Masood Azhar with the Pulwama incident," he said.
India handed over the dossier to the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan in New Delhi on February 27 with specific details of JeM's complicity in the Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel on February 14 and the presence of JeM camps and its leadership in Pakistan.
The FO spokesperson said the Indian dossier contains 91 pages and six parts, out of which only part two and three pertain to the Pulwama attack.
“Other parts were mostly general allegations. Pakistan concentrated on those parts which relate to Pulwama incident, he said.
The FO spokesman said it has examined 22 "pin locations" shared by India but found no terror camps and claimed that there are no links to nail 54 people detained in connection with the Pulwama attack as it shared the "preliminary findings" with New Delhi.
“Pakistan is willing to allow visits, on request, to these locations,” he said in a statement.
"While 54 detained individuals are being investigated, no details linking them to Pulwama have been found so far," it said.
"Similarly, the 22 pin locations shared by India have been examined. No such camps exist. Pakistan is willing to allow visits, on request, to these locations," the FO said.
It said that in consistent with its commitment to cooperate, Pakistan on Wednesday shared "preliminary findings" of its investigations with India along with a set of questions.
"Subsequently, the diplomatic corps in Islamabad was briefed as well," the FO said.
Asserting that Pakistan was willing to cooperate with India, the spokesperson said, "We have informed India that we are ready to cooperate if they provide actionable intelligence and evidence that will sustain the threshold of Pakistani courts, we are ready to work on that."
He said Pakistan repeatedly offered dialogue to India for resolution of all disputes but the Indian side did not reciprocate.

 

Latest News

Election Observers appointed for Bandipora

Election Observers appointed for Bandipora

Mar 28 | Rising Kashmir News
50 European Parliamentarians write to PM Modi, demand repeal of AFSPA, ...

50 European Parliamentarians write to PM Modi, demand repeal of AFSPA, ...

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Jaipur man arrested for FB post seeking

Jaipur man arrested for FB post seeking 'contract' to kill Modi

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Body of unidentified woman fished out of Jhelum in Sumbal Bandipora

Body of unidentified woman fished out of Jhelum in Sumbal Bandipora

Mar 28 | Agencies
450 kg poppy seized from truck in Ramban, driver arrested

450 kg poppy seized from truck in Ramban, driver arrested

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Militant killed in Langate gunfight

Militant killed in Langate gunfight

Mar 28 | Rising Kashmir News
Mysterious blast damages house, vehicle in Aluchi Bagh Srinagar

Mysterious blast damages house, vehicle in Aluchi Bagh Srinagar

Mar 28 | Agencies
Newborn found dead in SDH Tral

Newborn found dead in SDH Tral

Mar 28 | Agencies
India still has long way to go on ensuring space security: US experts

India still has long way to go on ensuring space security: US experts

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
CMO, BMO Bandipora suspended for violating MCC

CMO, BMO Bandipora suspended for violating MCC

Mar 28 | Rising Kashmir News

'Artificial intelligence may predict premature death risk'

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Hope nations take

Hope nations take 'real action' to maintain peace in space: China's PL ...

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Militant killed in Handwara gunfight

Militant killed in Handwara gunfight

Mar 28 | Agencies
Teacher found dead along river bank in Poonch

Teacher found dead along river bank in Poonch

Mar 28 | Agencies
US moves draft resolution in UN to blacklist Masood Azhar

US moves draft resolution in UN to blacklist Masood Azhar

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Militants slain in Shopian gunfight belong to Pulwama

Militants slain in Shopian gunfight belong to Pulwama

Mar 28 | RK Online Desk
Pulwama attack: Pak says no camps exist on 22 locations

Pulwama attack: Pak says no camps exist on 22 locations

Mar 28 | Press Trust of India
Clashes erupt in Shopian town amid shutdown

Clashes erupt in Shopian town amid shutdown

Mar 28 | Javid Sofi
No

No 'sufficient evidence' linking Pak elements with Pulwama attack: Pak ...

Mar 28 | RK Online Desk
Two Baramulla missing students traced in Delhi

Two Baramulla missing students traced in Delhi

Mar 28 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight rages in north Kashmir

Gunfight rages in north Kashmir's Langate

Mar 28 | RK Online Desk
Three militants killed in Shopian gunfight

Three militants killed in Shopian gunfight

Mar 28 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 29, 2019 | Sajjad Hussain

No mention of any link between Masood with Pulwama attack in India’s dossier: Pak

‘No terror camps exist on 22 locations shared by India’

              

There is no mention of any connection between Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar with the Pulwama attack in the dossier submitted by India to Islamabad after the February 14 suicide attack on CRPF, Pakistan said on Thursday.
Addressing a weekly briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Muhammad Faisal said soon after receiving the dossier, Pakistan constituted a 10-member investigation team comprising officials of Federal Investigation Agency to probe the attack.
However, no linkage of Pakistan was found with the Pulwama incident.
"The Indian dossier does not claim any linkage of Masood Azhar with the Pulwama incident," he said.
India handed over the dossier to the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan in New Delhi on February 27 with specific details of JeM's complicity in the Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel on February 14 and the presence of JeM camps and its leadership in Pakistan.
The FO spokesperson said the Indian dossier contains 91 pages and six parts, out of which only part two and three pertain to the Pulwama attack.
“Other parts were mostly general allegations. Pakistan concentrated on those parts which relate to Pulwama incident, he said.
The FO spokesman said it has examined 22 "pin locations" shared by India but found no terror camps and claimed that there are no links to nail 54 people detained in connection with the Pulwama attack as it shared the "preliminary findings" with New Delhi.
“Pakistan is willing to allow visits, on request, to these locations,” he said in a statement.
"While 54 detained individuals are being investigated, no details linking them to Pulwama have been found so far," it said.
"Similarly, the 22 pin locations shared by India have been examined. No such camps exist. Pakistan is willing to allow visits, on request, to these locations," the FO said.
It said that in consistent with its commitment to cooperate, Pakistan on Wednesday shared "preliminary findings" of its investigations with India along with a set of questions.
"Subsequently, the diplomatic corps in Islamabad was briefed as well," the FO said.
Asserting that Pakistan was willing to cooperate with India, the spokesperson said, "We have informed India that we are ready to cooperate if they provide actionable intelligence and evidence that will sustain the threshold of Pakistani courts, we are ready to work on that."
He said Pakistan repeatedly offered dialogue to India for resolution of all disputes but the Indian side did not reciprocate.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;