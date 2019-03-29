No mention of any link between Masood with Pulwama attack in India’s dossier: Pak

March 29, 2019 | Sajjad Hussain

‘No terror camps exist on 22 locations shared by India’

There is no mention of any connection between Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar with the Pulwama attack in the dossier submitted by India to Islamabad after the February 14 suicide attack on CRPF, Pakistan said on Thursday.

Addressing a weekly briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Muhammad Faisal said soon after receiving the dossier, Pakistan constituted a 10-member investigation team comprising officials of Federal Investigation Agency to probe the attack.

However, no linkage of Pakistan was found with the Pulwama incident.

"The Indian dossier does not claim any linkage of Masood Azhar with the Pulwama incident," he said.

India handed over the dossier to the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan in New Delhi on February 27 with specific details of JeM's complicity in the Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel on February 14 and the presence of JeM camps and its leadership in Pakistan.

The FO spokesperson said the Indian dossier contains 91 pages and six parts, out of which only part two and three pertain to the Pulwama attack.

“Other parts were mostly general allegations. Pakistan concentrated on those parts which relate to Pulwama incident, he said.

The FO spokesman said it has examined 22 "pin locations" shared by India but found no terror camps and claimed that there are no links to nail 54 people detained in connection with the Pulwama attack as it shared the "preliminary findings" with New Delhi.

“Pakistan is willing to allow visits, on request, to these locations,” he said in a statement.

"While 54 detained individuals are being investigated, no details linking them to Pulwama have been found so far," it said.

"Similarly, the 22 pin locations shared by India have been examined. No such camps exist. Pakistan is willing to allow visits, on request, to these locations," the FO said.

It said that in consistent with its commitment to cooperate, Pakistan on Wednesday shared "preliminary findings" of its investigations with India along with a set of questions.

"Subsequently, the diplomatic corps in Islamabad was briefed as well," the FO said.

Asserting that Pakistan was willing to cooperate with India, the spokesperson said, "We have informed India that we are ready to cooperate if they provide actionable intelligence and evidence that will sustain the threshold of Pakistani courts, we are ready to work on that."

He said Pakistan repeatedly offered dialogue to India for resolution of all disputes but the Indian side did not reciprocate.