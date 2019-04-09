No medical facility for footballers during matches

April 09, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

Parvez Kaiser Bhat, who collapsed while playing a football match against State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) on Thursday, was left waiting for an ambulance by the organizers of the championship.

Parvez plays for District Football Association (DFA) Srinagar in the ongoing 26th State Football Championship 2018-19 which is being organized by Jammu and Kashmir Football Association (JKFA).

He collapsed on the ground after he received a sharp blow from the opponent player during a match.

The footie was rushed to the hospital by a spectator Imtiyaz Ahmad in his own vehicle while as the organizers had not kept any arrangements for such exigency.

Imtiyaz told Rising Kashmir that no ambulance was available and I took him to hospital in my car.

“He was in dire need of medical assistance after he collapsed,” he said.

Another spectator, Saqib, said that due to lack of oxygen in his body he became unconscious.

"The condition of the player was critical and he was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation by one of the players, Irfan Kathju from SRTC football club but it didn't help much and soon he was rushed to the hospital," he said.

A doctor at Khyber Medical Institute, Ghulam Hassan Reshi, who treated Parvez at that time, said the player was going through a panic attack.

“He was diagnosed of anxiety and he was crying with pain after collided with another player. We were apprehensive that he might have received internal injuries. After ECG and CT scan everything was fine,” he said.

He further basic medical facilities and assistance should be available at the venue for any exigency.

As per the FIFA guidelines, referees are not permitted to start the match before availing ambulance service outside the ground with oxygen facility inside.

According to players, J&K Football Association failed to provide any medical assistance to the player as there was non-availability of critical care ambulance service within the field besides lack of basic medical facilities.

“There should be an ambulance outside the ground as the game could turn into catastrophe at anytime. In other states ambulance service is kept available prior to the match,” the footballers, who were playing the match, said.

They said that it is the responsibility of JKFA to avail every medical facility besides ambulance service for the domestic teams.

“The association has kept only one physio available on the ground and except pain relieving sprays no major medical facilities are being provided to the injured players,” they said.

President of JKFA, Zameer Ahmad Thakur while admitting that critical care ambulance was not available during the match said, “The physio was available at that time. Government didn’t provide ambulance during the match,” he said and added, “The condition of the player was critical at that point and we immediately shifted him to hospital for treatment.”

He they had written to department of health for providing medical facility during the match.

“Next day after incident we met the Health Department officials personally for availing the medical facilities,” he said.

He said in upcoming matches, they will make sure all that players avail medical facilities and ambulance service.