No mandate to BJP, PDP in JK again: JKPCC

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep:
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), Vice President and MLA Inderwal, Ghulam Mohammad Saroori, on Sunday claimed that people of Jammu and Kashmir “would never” give mandate to the BJP and PDp.
According to a statement, Saroori, who was on visit to Phagsoo area of sub-division Thathri, alleged that BJP and PDP’s “lust for power has left both the parties fully exposed regarding their commitment to political agenda and ideology and people would never repeat these parties in the State, in future”.
“People of Jammu region particularly Chenab region would never repeat the mistake of giving mandate to BJP, while PDP will be wiped out in Kashmir region in view of their total U-turn on their respective agenda and ideology for sake of power,” he added.
Saroori said no doubt people “had got exploited on emotional issue of religion, region, castes etc, in the 2014 elections, but now the real face of BJP and PDP is exposed”.
“How could have they surrendered their commitment to the people in elections and form an unusual alliance which brought all round destruction and disturbances in the State.”
“Modi Govt’s biggest failure is to deal and handle Jammu and Kashmir problem and total mishandling of the situation brought sufferings for the people of the State. The worst kind of political uncertainty and deterioration in security situation is the failure of the Modi Government.”
Saroori also emphasized on generating apt awareness among the villagers regarding several welfare schemes to reap the maximum benefit.
He sought active public participation in rural developmental programmes initiated in the area. He informed that under PMGSY two vital roads including Thathri-Cheera and Thathri-Kathava are under construction to improve the overall connectivity scenario in the Phagsoo tehsil. He also said that the compensation documents have been completed and it be disbursed among beneficiaries at an earliest by the Revenue department.
Saroori also informed the public that Rs. 12 crores each have been sanctioned for the blacktopping work for Thathri-Cheera and Thathri-Kathava roads which has already been put for tendering process.
He said soon the work will be started after the allotment to the contractor which will solve all the problems related to the deplorable condition of the roads in Phagsoo tehsil.
While welcoming the new entrants, Saroori said that after the “inspiration and people friendly policies of the Congress party, such large number of workers from PDP, NC and BJP has joined the Indian National Congress”.
He asked them to serve the people and spread the programmes and policies of the Congress party at the grass root level.